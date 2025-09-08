SoldSign Launches Concierge Listings: AI-Driven, Work-Hour Outreach That Lifts Realtor Commissions Thru Premium Service

Busy professionals save time off work selling their houses thru SoldSign Agents with Predictive Analytics Busy home owners save time off work selling their houses thru SoldSign Agents with Predictive Analytics SoldSign Agents Use Predictive Analytics to Connect with Home Owners Looking to Sell Fast

SoldSign® Introduces Premium Seller Listings: AI-Driven, Work-Hour Outreach That Lifts Realtor Commissions Through Concierge Data

Sellers plan at work; SoldSign meets them there—using Active Intent® and concierge execution so agents get first contact, launch faster and earn more GCI. Predictive analytics make it all work.” — Ed Middlebrooks, CTO, SoldSign a LeadForge Company

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoldSignLaunches “ Concierge Listing ” to Help RealtorsWin Listings at Work—and Command Premium CommissionsAI-driven work-hour outreach + exclusive seller-intent data give agents, brokers, and teams a first-in advantageSoldSign, the real-estate technology company behind ListingRadar and OctoSync , today announced Concierge Listing, a field-tested program that helps experienced Realtors, agents, and brokerages reach likely home sellers during work hours, deliver white-glove “done-for-you” prep, and justify premium listing commissions—while keeping 100% GCI (no referral fees, one-agent-per-ZIP exclusivity).The launch follows 12+ months of live testing of a proprietary SoldSign algorithm that uses Active Intentdata to direct and adapt outreach based on seller signals (e.g., valuation lookups, lender research, contractor browsing). SoldSign believes this is the first approach to operationalize and monetize work-context data (workplace / work-from-home / hybrid) for listing acquisition—not shared leads.“Most sellers research, shortlist vendors, and coordinate timelines at work—not on weekends,” said Frank Pournelle, CMO of SoldSign. “Concierge Listing puts agents in that exact context, then backs them with a turnkey, white-glove process. The result: first contact, faster launches, and premium-commission justification.”Why “at work” matters for listing agentsSellers often consider a move for 12+ months, and 81% hire the first agent they contact. 83% choose full-service because time is scarce—especially among six-figure professionals. Job changes and relocations are frequent catalysts—and those decisions start on the job. If you aren’t visible while they’re working, you’re invisible when it counts.Value math: On a $1,000,000 sale, 1% = $10,000. Concierge Listing is designed to cut 10–14 days to market, preserve buyer momentum, and focus on high-ROI prep—benefits that can protect well over 1% of price while eliminating seller effort.Tagline: Discount is a cost. Concierge is an investment.How Concierge Listing worksListingRadar(predictive signals): Spots early seller intent and dominant friction (timing, prep, money) from ethically sourced, multi-signal patterns.OctoSync(work-hour delivery): Orchestrates channel + timing so messages land Mon/Tue 8–10 a.m. in the work inbox/DM—when responses and decisions peak.Active Intent(proprietary algorithm): Applies demographic, psychographic, and behavioral cohorts to choose the right Concierge Playbook, then adapts sequencing and copy as signals change.Concierge Playbooks (clockwork execution):48-Hour Vendor Sprint (two vetted bids + Cost-vs-Value brief) • Financial Clarity—Fast (bridge/HELOC/cash-offer consults + net-sheet timing) • Work-Day Showings (twilight/lunch + virtual walk-throughs) • Done-For-You Docs & Updates (single thread; weekly “2-minute closeout”).Exclusivity & Compliance: One agent per ZIP; no referral fees; CRM auto-sync. Professional contact points only; opt-outs honored; CAN-SPAM/CASL best practices.Field-tested, data-drivenOver the past year, SoldSign’s algorithm has continuously learned from Active Intentpatterns to adjust message timing, channel mix, and offer sequencing. Internal testing indicates materially higher reply and booking rates during work-hour drops versus generic evening blasts, along with faster vendor onboarding and shorter “list-ready” timelines. (Results vary by market.)Real-world snapshotsBOSTON, MA — Nurse Manager Lists in a Week8:42 a.m. email: “2-week launch plan + vendors handled.” Fifteen minutes later, two bids are queued; twilight showings avoid weekend chaos.Under the hood: ListingRadarflags “Relocation/Timing,” OctoSynctimes the email, Active Intentselects 48-Hour Vendor Sprint + Work-Day Showings.Outcome: On market fast; under contract in 6 days.AUSTIN, TX — Tech Couple Trades Up, Keeps Weekends9:06 a.m. LinkedIn DM offers two prep bids by Wednesday and a net-sheet (“close this month vs. next”).Signals: “Move-up” activity (valuation + lender research). Plays: Financial Clarity—Fast + 48-Hour Vendor Sprint, all within work hours via OctoSyncOutcome: 12 days saved; multiple offers; weekends free.SEATTLE, WA — RTO Triggers a Suburb SwapAfter an office-first memo, the seller receives an 8:31 a.m. note proposing twilight showings and one doc thread with a 2-week timeline.Signals: “Commute/Timing” friction from employer policy + inventory data. Plays: Work-Day Showings + Done-For-You Docs.Outcome: Listed without weekday disruption; offer aligned to start date.MIAMI, FL — Empty-Nest, No DramaCost-vs-Value one-pager + two pre-booked bids (paint/landscape) by Thursday; private buyer preview for discretion.Signals: Equity + “Prep/Vendor” friction. Plays: 48-Hour Vendor Sprint + Privacy & Pace.Outcome: $1.05M sale; <2 hours of owner time.AvailabilityConcierge Listing is available now to licensed agents, teams, and brokers in eligible ZIP codes. Limited exclusivity applies. To check availability or book a live demo (includes 26 complimentary seller leads in your ZIP), contact SoldSign below.About SoldSignSoldSign is a proptech platform that helps agents win listings first with Exclusive Seller Signals, AI-scheduled work-hour outreach, and Concierge Listing playbooks. Products include ListingRadar, OctoSync, and Active Intent—built to deliver exclusive opportunities, one-agent-per-ZIP access, and no referral fees so agents keep 100% of their GCI.

