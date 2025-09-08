SoldSign Launches Concierge Listings: AI-Driven, Work-Hour Outreach That Lifts Realtor Commissions Thru Premium Service
SoldSign®, the real-estate technology company behind ListingRadar® and OctoSync®, today announced Concierge Listing, a field-tested program that helps experienced Realtors®, agents, and brokerages reach likely home sellers during work hours, deliver white-glove “done-for-you” prep, and justify premium listing commissions—while keeping 100% GCI (no referral fees, one-agent-per-ZIP exclusivity).
The launch follows 12+ months of live testing of a proprietary SoldSign algorithm that uses Active Intent® data to direct and adapt outreach based on seller signals (e.g., valuation lookups, lender research, contractor browsing). SoldSign believes this is the first approach to operationalize and monetize work-context data (workplace / work-from-home / hybrid) for listing acquisition—not shared leads.
“Most sellers research, shortlist vendors, and coordinate timelines at work—not on weekends,” said Frank Pournelle, CMO of SoldSign. “Concierge Listing puts agents in that exact context, then backs them with a turnkey, white-glove process. The result: first contact, faster launches, and premium-commission justification.”
Why “at work” matters for listing agents
Sellers often consider a move for 12+ months, and 81% hire the first agent they contact. 83% choose full-service because time is scarce—especially among six-figure professionals. Job changes and relocations are frequent catalysts—and those decisions start on the job. If you aren’t visible while they’re working, you’re invisible when it counts.
Value math: On a $1,000,000 sale, 1% = $10,000. Concierge Listing is designed to cut 10–14 days to market, preserve buyer momentum, and focus on high-ROI prep—benefits that can protect well over 1% of price while eliminating seller effort.
Tagline: Discount is a cost. Concierge is an investment.
How Concierge Listing works
ListingRadar® (predictive signals): Spots early seller intent and dominant friction (timing, prep, money) from ethically sourced, multi-signal patterns.
OctoSync® (work-hour delivery): Orchestrates channel + timing so messages land Mon/Tue 8–10 a.m. in the work inbox/DM—when responses and decisions peak.
Active Intent® (proprietary algorithm): Applies demographic, psychographic, and behavioral cohorts to choose the right Concierge Playbook, then adapts sequencing and copy as signals change.
Concierge Playbooks (clockwork execution):
48-Hour Vendor Sprint (two vetted bids + Cost-vs-Value brief) • Financial Clarity—Fast (bridge/HELOC/cash-offer consults + net-sheet timing) • Work-Day Showings (twilight/lunch + virtual walk-throughs) • Done-For-You Docs & Updates (single thread; weekly “2-minute closeout”).
Exclusivity & Compliance: One agent per ZIP; no referral fees; CRM auto-sync. Professional contact points only; opt-outs honored; CAN-SPAM/CASL best practices.
Field-tested, data-driven
Over the past year, SoldSign’s algorithm has continuously learned from Active Intent® patterns to adjust message timing, channel mix, and offer sequencing. Internal testing indicates materially higher reply and booking rates during work-hour drops versus generic evening blasts, along with faster vendor onboarding and shorter “list-ready” timelines. (Results vary by market.)
Real-world snapshots
BOSTON, MA — Nurse Manager Lists in a Week
8:42 a.m. email: “2-week launch plan + vendors handled.” Fifteen minutes later, two bids are queued; twilight showings avoid weekend chaos.
Under the hood: ListingRadar® flags “Relocation/Timing,” OctoSync® times the email, Active Intent® selects 48-Hour Vendor Sprint + Work-Day Showings.
Outcome: On market fast; under contract in 6 days.
AUSTIN, TX — Tech Couple Trades Up, Keeps Weekends
9:06 a.m. LinkedIn DM offers two prep bids by Wednesday and a net-sheet (“close this month vs. next”).
Signals: “Move-up” activity (valuation + lender research). Plays: Financial Clarity—Fast + 48-Hour Vendor Sprint, all within work hours via OctoSync®.
Outcome: 12 days saved; multiple offers; weekends free.
SEATTLE, WA — RTO Triggers a Suburb Swap
After an office-first memo, the seller receives an 8:31 a.m. note proposing twilight showings and one doc thread with a 2-week timeline.
Signals: “Commute/Timing” friction from employer policy + inventory data. Plays: Work-Day Showings + Done-For-You Docs.
Outcome: Listed without weekday disruption; offer aligned to start date.
MIAMI, FL — Empty-Nest, No Drama
Cost-vs-Value one-pager + two pre-booked bids (paint/landscape) by Thursday; private buyer preview for discretion.
Signals: Equity + “Prep/Vendor” friction. Plays: 48-Hour Vendor Sprint + Privacy & Pace.
Outcome: $1.05M sale; <2 hours of owner time.
Availability
Concierge Listing is available now to licensed agents, teams, and brokers in eligible ZIP codes. Limited exclusivity applies. To check availability or book a live demo (includes 26 complimentary seller leads in your ZIP), contact SoldSign below.
About SoldSign®
SoldSign is a proptech platform that helps agents win listings first with Exclusive Seller Signals, AI-scheduled work-hour outreach, and Concierge Listing playbooks. Products include ListingRadar®, OctoSync®, and Active Intent®—built to deliver exclusive opportunities, one-agent-per-ZIP access, and no referral fees so agents keep 100% of their GCI.
