SoldSign® Unveils ListingRadar® — Exclusive Early Seller Alerts for Real Estate Agents
The ListingRadar® interface gives real estate agents instant access to exclusive ZIP codes and AI-predicted seller leads—helping them lock down listings before competitors even know they exist.
ListingRadar® by SoldSign® uses AI-powered seller detection to help real estate agents pinpoint high-intent homeowners and secure listings before competitors even know they’re in play.
New AI-powered tool delivers verified seller leads before they hit the market — with exclusive territories and a 1-year listing guarantee.
“Agents don’t need more generic lists—they need earlier, exclusive seller signals,” said Frank Pournelle, CMO of SoldSign. “ListingRadar® shows you the home sellers in your ZIP who are actively researching a move—so you can start the conversation before another agent rings the doorbell.”
Why ListingRadar® is different
Unlike a traditional farm list from a title rep, ListingRadar® is not a static property-owner database. It’s a dynamic stream of real-time online behavior—searches and actions that indicate a homeowner is preparing to sell. Each record includes verified contact data (cell, email, address), optional social links (LinkedIn, Facebook), and proprietary motivation scoring that helps agents prioritize outreach.
Key benefits for agents, realtors, and brokers:
Early Seller Detection: Identify homeowners signaling a sale before MLS.
Exclusive Territories: One agent per ZIP—no recycled seller leads.
AI-Powered Market Reports: Local insights tailored to your target ZIPs.
Seamless Deployment: OctoSync™ routes leads to your CRM, builds custom ad audiences, and tags prospects by seller motivation.
Inbox Visibility: Optional Beehiiv newsletter workflow to stay top-of-mind with local homeowners at scale.
Farm list vs. ListingRadar® (what agents ask most)
When agents compare ListingRadar® to a farm list, the contrasts are stark:
Source: Farm lists = static ownership data. ListingRadar® = Active Intent® real-time behavior.
Quality: Farm lists = cold. ListingRadar® = high-intent seller leads.
Guarantee: Farm lists = none. ListingRadar® = 1-year listing guarantee (get a listing in 12 months or Year 2 is free).
Exclusivity: Farm lists are shared. ListingRadar® is exclusive—one agent per ZIP.
Contacts: Farm lists often lack phones/emails. ListingRadar® includes cell, business, email, address, and social links.
ROI: Farm lists don’t promise return. ListingRadar® users report industry-leading ROI driven by earlier contact and better data.
Support: Farm lists don’t coach you. SoldSign includes onboarding, strategy, and best practices.
Built for agents who want listings now
ListingRadar® integrates directly with the tools real estate agents already use: Follow Up Boss, kvCORE, Ylopo, Google, Meta, and Beehiiv. In minutes, agents can:
Auto-sync seller leads to their CRM.
Launch retargeting ads to high-intent homeowners.
Send local newsletters to stay relevant and book more listing appointments.
Prioritize calls based on motivation scores and recent activity.
Launch offer for listing-ready agents
To help agents experience the difference, SoldSign is offering a 26-lead sampler: book a private demo and receive 26 verified home seller leads from your own ZIP—yours to keep. The company also backs ListingRadar® with a 1-year listing guarantee: secure a listing within 12 months or get Year 2 free (with proof of follow-up).
Real-world agent question, real-world answer
When Melinda Flynn (DRE #01320480) of Beach Keys Real Estate asked how ListingRadar® differs from a farm list available free from her Title company, the response was simple: farm lists are static and shared; ListingRadar® is real-time, exclusive, and guaranteed. With verified cells and emails, optional social links, and motivation scoring, ListingRadar® turns data into qualified listing conversations—fast.
Availability
ListingRadar® is available today across the U.S. Territories are limited and assigned one agent per ZIP to protect local advantage. Agents can check ZIP availability, request a demo, and claim their 26 free seller leads at OneAgentPerZip.com.
About SoldSign®
SoldSign® helps real estate agents, realtors, and brokers identify, connect with, and convert homeowners most likely to sell. Powered by Active Intent® signals and the OctoSync™ Customer Data Platform, SoldSign delivers exclusive seller leads, high-signal market insights, and frictionless deployment into CRMs, ads, and newsletters—so agents win more home seller listings with less effort.
Media Contact:
Frank Pournelle, CMO
SoldSign®
Frank@Agent.tv | 800-334-3500
Check ZIP availability & book a demo: OneAgentPerZip.com
Francis Pounelle
Last Second Media Inc
+1 702-232-8887
frank@agent.tv
