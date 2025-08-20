SoldSign Debuts ListingRadar®: First Early-Alert System for Realtors to Spot Homeowners Before They List

The Audience Amplification Playbook: ListingRadar® + OctoSync™ turn Active Intent® signals into omnichannel marketing power. OctoSync™ Audience Playbook: Transform ListingRadar® signals into high-impact campaigns on Facebook, Google, YouTube, and more. From CRM to Connected TV — OctoSync™ unifies ListingRadar® Active Intent® data into one seamless Audience Amplification strategy.

SoldSign launches ListingRadar® — giving Realtors® exclusive early seller alerts before homes hit the market

AI is transforming how Realtors® Agents and Brokers win new sales listings. ListingRadar® + OctoSync™ give agents real-time home seller insights and multi-channel reach to stay ahead of Zillow.” — Ed Middlebrooks, CTO, SoldSign a LeadForge Company

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoldSigntoday announced the launch of ListingRadar , a real-time early-alert system that reveals homeowners researching a sale weeks before they hit the MLS. Built for Realtors, agents, and brokers, ListingRadar pairs SoldSign’s Active Intent data with OctoSync —a customer data engine that pushes fully mapped, identity-verified leads into top CRMs and ad channels automatically.“Own the local market before your competitors even know it exists,” said Ed Middlebrooks, Chief Technology Officer of SoldSign. “ListingRadargives Realtorsthe first call advantage with exclusive territory rights and verified seller intent—without referral fees or bidding wars.”Why ListingRadarNowThe fall market is approaching amid tighter inventory, faster decision cycles, and rising competition from national portals. Over 1.5 million licensed agents compete for roughly five million U.S. home listings annually—and many pay steep referral or ad costs for shared leads.SoldSign’s approach is different:Exclusive territories: One agent per ZIP—your signals aren’t shared or resold.Pre-market visibility: 26 Active Intentseller signals reveal homeowners researching a sale (home value, listing agents, moving, bridge loans, etc.).Direct delivery: OctoSyncstreams leads into Follow Up Boss, KVCore, LionDesk, Lofty, Salesforce, HubSpot, or any Zapier-connected stack—plus Beehiiv newsletters, ProspectPlus direct mail, Meta/Google custom audiences, YouTube, OTT/CTV, and leading DSPs.No referral fees: Keep 100% of your commission.Annual Sales Listing Guarantee: If you don’t secure one qualifying new listing in your territory within 12 months (with reasonable proof of follow-up), Year 2 is free.“Agents tell us they’re tired of paying monthly for shared leads or splitting 30–70% with referral programs,” said Frank Pournelle, CMO of SoldSign. “ListingRadarand OctoSyncgive them exclusive, pre-MLS intel and a push-button way to work those leads across email, CRM, ads, and direct mail—all in one flow.”What’s includedListingRadardelivers a turnkey seller-acquisition system:26 Active IntentSeller Signals per ZIP (and expanding): pre-listing research behaviors tied to verified homeowner identity (name, address, phones with DNC flags, business & personal emails, LinkedIn/Facebook profiles, equity indicators).OctoSyncAutomation: instant routing to CRM, auto-tagging by seller stage, audience sync to Meta, Google, YouTube, LinkedIn, OTT/CTV partners (e.g., Vibe.co), and DSPs (e.g., Pontiac Intelligence) for retargeting and prospecting.Beehiiv Programmatic Email: one-month included; pre-written local seller scripts and templates from SoldSign Academy.ProspectPlus & Print-Ready Lists: weekly SFR-first exports for high-match direct mail.Coaching & Office Hours: onboarding plus live sessions to operationalize lead-to-listing workflows.How it compares (and complements)SoldSign positions ListingRadaras an alternative to referral-fee and shared-lead models, and a performance amplifier for teams already using major platforms:Zillow Premier Agent / Zillow Flex: avoid high monthly fees or 30–35% referral splits; ListingRadardelivers exclusive, pre-MLS signals with no referral fee.Realtor.com (Move, Inc.) & legacy programs like UpNest: sidestep multi-agent “race to the bottom” on commission; keep 100% and own your ZIP.Homes.com (CoStar): pair ListingRadarwith your existing presence to get to sellers earlier and improve appointment set rates.BoomTown, Ylopo, BoldLeads: keep your stack—OctoSyncfeeds them higher-intent, identity-verified seller audiences.Follow Up Boss, KVCore, LionDesk, Salesforce, HubSpot: zero-friction delivery and scoring inside the systems agents already live in.“We’re not selling another ‘lead list,’” Pournelle added. “We’re giving Realtorsfirst-mover access to real homeowners signaling they’re ready—and the automation to turn those signals into listing appointments.”Pricing, availability, and the 15-minute demoTerritories: OneAgentPerZip policy; once a ZIP is claimed, it’s off the market.Getting started: Book a 30-minute demo and receive 26 free, verified homeowner leads from your ZIP—delivered in under 15 minutes during the call.Plans: Packages start as low as $83.50 per month per ZIP (annual), with multi-ZIP and team options available.Guarantee: Annual Sales Listing Guarantee—win one listing in 12 months or Year 2 is free (with proof of follow-up).Check ZIP availability and book a demo:About SoldSignSoldSignbuilds seller-first intelligence and automation for Realtors, agents, and brokers. The company’s Active Intentdata surfaces homeowners researching a sale before they list; ListingRadarturns those signals into exclusive, pre-market opportunities; OctoSyncroutes, tags, and activates leads across CRMs, newsletters, ads, and direct mail—so agents can move first and win listings without referral fees.Media & Sales ContactFrank Pournelle, CMOSoldSignFrank@Agent.tv | 800-334-3500(Realtoris a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS.)

