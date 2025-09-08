Vimi Fasteners ready for the challenges of Industry6.0

Vimi Fasteners is already embracing Industry 6.0, the centrality of the worker and well-being are an integral part of the production process

NOVELLARA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new challenge is looming large for companies and their production facilities: coping with heat waves that are increasing in frequency and intensity and can create uncomfortable conditions in factories. In this context, Vimi Fasteners, a leading manufacturer of fasteners, is already embracing Industry 6.0, demonstrating how the centrality of the worker and well-being are an integral part of the production process.The company, based in Novellara (Re), has been gearing up for some time for the imminent future, in which events are expected to intensify and immediate action is needed to limit their consequences. As CEO Marco Sargenti states, the company has understood the importance of this new challenge and has acted accordingly.“We are fully aware of the new challenges posed by climate change,” said Sargenti. “The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and this requires investment, organizational changes in the way we work, and attention to people's well-being.”The company has already implemented a series of concrete measures to ensure a safer and more comfortable working environment, with the renovation and upgrading of the cooling system and the installation of fresh water dispensers in the production areas. During periods of extreme heat, mobile industrial coolers are also activated to increase air circulation in the most critical areas, such as heat treatment. To ensure worker safety, more morning shifts have been organized at the expense of those during the hottest hours of the day and, in extreme conditions, mineral salts are distributed to ensure proper hydration.These actions are not only a sign of care for people, but are part of a broader approach to corporate responsibility. The decision to take structured and timely action is consistent with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria to which Vimi Fasteners is committed, integrating sustainability into its daily decision-making and operational processes.“Climate change is a reality, and heat stress will certainly be an issue that needs to be addressed systematically in the workplace. However, there will inevitably be differences in approach: come and do business in the mountains, for example, and the reasons will be obvious.”

