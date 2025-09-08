Blockchain Game Alliance Reboots Annual Industry Survey to Capture New Realities

The Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) annual of survey of industry professionals is open now! Closes Friday, 12 September 2025.

The survey structure was overhauled to acknowledge the growing interplay between blockchain gaming and other emerging technologies including AI.

The web3 gaming ecosystem is constantly evolving. That's why it is essential to review and refresh the survey, to ensure it captures today’s priorities and sets a meaningful baseline for years ahead.” — Sebastien Borget, Co-President of the BGA

PARIS, FRANCE, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) has opened its annual State of the Industry Survey of blockchain gaming professionals worldwide. Now in its fifth year, the Survey provides a yearly snapshot of sentiment and priorities across the industry. This year, its structure has been overhauled to better reflect the realities of a sector that has shifted dramatically in just a few short years. This is part of a broader strategic move by the BGA to widen its lens, acknowledging the growing interplay between blockchain gaming and other emerging technologies that are increasingly shaping the industry’s direction.Soft-launched at Gamescom Cologne last month, the survey is now open to all professionals working in blockchain gaming and adjacent industries, regardless of role or location. For the first time in 2025, the survey is also available in multiple languages — including Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, and Japanese — to foster greater inclusion and encourage truly global participation.“Since we launched the BGA in 2018, the blockchain gaming industry has undergone extraordinary growth and transformation. Even since we first ran this survey in 2021, new blockchains and technologies, shifting business models, and evolving market cycles have completely reshaped the landscape,” said Sebastien Borget, Co-President of the BGA. “The progress in the web3 gaming ecosystem is constantly evolving. That's why it is essential to review and refresh the survey this year, to ensure it captures today’s priorities and sets a meaningful baseline for the years ahead.”The redesigned survey features fewer questions, reduced from more than 23 to just 12 core questions plus four demographics questions, to make it easier for busy professionals to participate. A number of legacy questions have been retained to allow year-on-year comparisons, while new topics have been added to reflect the conversations shaping blockchain gaming today.Major themes addressed in this year’s survey include the role of artificial intelligence (AI), new models in user acquisition and monetization, developments in policy and regulation, progress with blockchain infrastructure, as well as changes in community dynamics. The survey’s closing section provides an open-ended question that invites participants to share their personal perspective on the state of the industry in more detail. Selected responses will be published in the resulting report and attributed to the respondent including their full name, company, title, and headshot.“Each year, the survey reflects the issues most relevant to our members and the wider industry,” said Yasmina Kazitani, Co-President of the BGA. “While AI is one of this year’s hot topics, the real value of the survey is in capturing how industry professionals actually feel about these trends. This is an opportunity to see which ideas are having a real impact on blockchain gaming, and which remain mostly hype.”The BGA’s annual survey is unique in its focus on professional sentiment as opposed to onchain analytics. This emphasis makes it a valuable layer atop the BGA’s complementary reporting efforts, such as its collaborations with DappRadar, which focus on market activity, VC trends, and blockchain metrics.Since its inception, the BGA has engaged Web3 advisory firm Emfarsis to conduct the survey, analyze the responses, and compile the report. Each year, it serves as a valuable resource for the industry as well as investors, the media, researchers, educators, policymakers, regulators, and government leaders, providing critical insights into the health and potential growth of the industry, its emerging trends, and potential areas of risk. This year’s report will be released in mid-December.Professionals across the ecosystem, whether employed, freelancing, or between jobs, are invited to contribute their perspectives. The BGA encourages survey participation from:* Founders, developers, publishers, and guild leaders* Executives and employees across blockchain gaming and its broader ecosystem* Venture capitalists and investors* Legal, financial, marketing, and PR service providers* Journalists and content creators covering blockchain gaming* Professional esports playersFounded in 2018, the BGA is an industry organization committed to spreading awareness and encouraging adoption of blockchain technologies in games. With over 300 members, including major games and studios, guilds, blockchain protocols, venture capital, service organizations, crypto exchanges, and individuals within the blockchain gaming community. In addition to providing insights into the fast-evolving blockchain gaming industry from the perspective of the builders and experts that are shaping it, findings from the annual report are used to ensure that the BGA’s planned activities are aligned with the industry’s needs for the coming year.To participate in the 2025 BGA survey, visit the following link:ABOUT THE BLOCKCHAIN GAME ALLIANCEThe Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is an organization committed to promoting blockchain within the game industry. The BGA’s goal is to spread awareness about blockchain technologies and encourage adoption by highlighting their potential to foster new ways to create, publish, play, and build strong communities around games. The BGA also provides an open forum for individuals and companies to share knowledge, collaborate, create common standards, establish best practices, and network. Some of the BGA’s activities include a BGA Demo Day and New Members Presentation, where members get to present their projects; and focused webinars involving members to speak about different topics such as DeFi in Gaming, Women in Blockchain Games, NFT games, and Virtual Land and Collectibles.ABOUT EMFARSISEmfarsis is a Web3 investment and advisory firm with special expertise in strategic communications, marketing and product. The firm backs visionary founders and ambitious projects in their early stages of development. As a firm believer in the future of blockchain gaming, Emfarsis is proud to partner with the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) to design and deliver the annual State of the Industry Report.

