Mench Dizon Becomes First Filipina to Complete Both World Marathon Challenge and World Marathon Majors

Holding the Philippine flag high, Mench embarks on a grueling test of endurance—seven marathons, seven continents, seven days—representing her country on the world stage. Braving extreme conditions, Mench powers through the Antarctic leg of the challenge, embodying resilience and determination. Late into the night, Mench crosses the finish line in Perth, pushing through exhaustion with a triumphant smile as she completes the third race of the challenge.

Her achievement fuels a bigger mission—raising PHP 7M to equip underprivileged Filipinos with digital skills so they can earn online without leaving home.

For me, this race was more than just a physical challenge—it was a testament to the relentless pursuit of progress that empowers Filipinos to succeed on their own terms.” — Mench Dizon

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable display of grit and determination, Mench Dizon has become the first Filipina to complete both the prestigious World Marathon Challenge and the World Marathon Majors, earning her place in Philippine history with an achievement defined by ambition, perseverance, and national pride.The World Marathon Challenge is one of the most grueling endurance events in the world. Participants run seven marathons on seven continents in just seven days—a test of physical stamina, mental strength, and sheer willpower. Over the course of 168 hours, Mench ran consecutive 42.2-kilometer races in Ultima Basecamp (Antarctica), Cape Town (Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Madrid (Europe), Fortaleza (South America) and Miami (North America). Battling extreme weather conditions, jet lag, and minimal recovery time, she crossed the final finish line in Miami on February 6, 2025, conquering an extraordinary physical and mental challenge, a feat achieved only by an exceptional group of athletes who have pushed the boundaries of human capability.Mench is no stranger to pushing boundaries. She has been an avid marathoner since 2008 and in 2017, she earned the coveted Six-Star Medal by completing all six races in the Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM)—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. The WMM is widely recognized as the pinnacle of global marathon running, attracting the world's top runners and dedicated amateurs alike.With her latest accomplishment, Mench becomes the first Filipina to complete both the World Marathon Challenge and the WMM, marking an historic milestone for her country. She is also the second Filipino to ever accomplish this feat, following Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, who completed both in 2020. Notably, Filipino-American runner Julie Uychiat has also completed both the World Marathon Challenge and the World Marathon Majors, making her the first Fil-Am Filipina to achieve this distinction.“I’ve always believed that running is more than just a sport—it’s a way to challenge ourselves beyond what we think is possible,” said Mench, who wrote about fighting negative thoughts, injuries, and fatigue, at the website Road 2 Seven. “Completing the World Marathon Challenge was not just about proving my endurance, but about using my passion for a greater purpose.”Beyond personal achievement, Mench embarked on this journey to raise PHP 7 million to establish a new digital education center for the Sisters of Mary School, which provides secondary education and vocational training to nearly 8,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds across the Philippines. The planned facility will equip students with skills in blockchain, AI, robotics and other emerging technologies, preparing them for high-demand careers in a fast-growing industry.As the Country Head of Yield Guild Games (YGG) Pilipinas, Mench has been at the forefront of the Metaverse Filipino Worker (MFW) movement, empowering Filipinos to build careers online as an alternative to working abroad as Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). With the global Web3 industry valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2021, and projections for it to reach USD 81.5 billion by 2030, she sees education and digital upskilling as critical tools in ensuring Filipino talent can compete globally—without needing to travel overseas for work. The World Economic Forum estimates that emerging technologies will generate 97 million new jobs worldwide, underscoring the urgent need to equip young Filipinos with future-ready skills.“If we can bridge the digital skills gap, we can create sustainable pathways for Filipinos to thrive in the global economy without having to leave their home country and their families behind,” Mench added. “For me, this race was more than just a physical challenge—it was a testament to the relentless pursuit of progress that empowers Filipinos to succeed on their own terms.”The MFW campaign launched a short film on YouTube (watch it directly at MFW.Life) that honors the creativity and determination of the YGG Pilipinas community, spotlighting the unique human-centered stories that are driving a new era of work and innovation. Garnering over 1 million views in less than two weeks upon its release, the movement continues to gain momentum and inspire more Filipinos to explore new career paths in digital industries that offer economic mobility and global opportunities, no matter where they are located.With her unstoppable drive and unwavering vision, Mench Dizon’s achievements embody the indomitable spirit of Filipinos pushing boundaries—whether from home or across borders—by forging new paths, embracing challenges, and proving what is possible on the world stage.About YGG PilipinasYGG Pilipinas, Yield Guild Games’ regional partner in the Philippines, has been empowering a growing community of gamers, creators and traders since 2021. As the biggest supporter of Web3 adoption in the country, YGG Pilipinas regularly produces educational content and hosts community events for its more than one million members and social media followers. By combining blockchain technology with education and skill-building, YGG Pilipinas helps Filipinos navigate and thrive in the decentralized economy.About Metaverse Filipino WorkerMetaverse Filipino Worker is a ~38min short film exploring how Filipinos are embracing Web3 as a new frontier for work. Born out of the play-to-earn boom of 2021, the concept of the MFW has evolved from players simply grinding for in-game tokens to highly skilled professionals shaping the global decentralized economy. From the bustling streets of Metro Manila to the tranquil rice fields of Pampanga and Nueva Ecija, the series takes a peek into the daily lives of key members from YGG Pilipinas—a Community Manager, an Esports Captain, a Guild Leader, a Mommy Influencer, and more—each forging their own path in the rapidly growing Web3 workforce. Watch it directly at MFW.Life.

Metaverse Filipino Worker: Filipinos have long had to work abroad for better opportunities—now, digital skills are unlocking future-forward careers from home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.