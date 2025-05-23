Yield Guild Games Expands Into Web3 Game Publishing With Launch of Its First 'Casual Degen' Title, LOL Land

LOL Land is a Monopoly-Go style browser game built for Web3 degens and casual gamers alike. Featuring beloved members of the Pudgy Penguins community, LOL Land brings a playful yet rewarding experience to the Abstract Chain ecosystem. Roll, move across vibrant game boards, and earn $YGG tokens, points, NFTs, and Abstract XP.

The browser-based Monopoly-Go style game features Pudgy Penguins characters and a USD $10 million YGG token rewards pool.

LOL Land is a game built by degens for degens. We’re really excited to be a part of YGG’s first game and its exclusive launch on Abstract.” — Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins

SWITZERLAND, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the launch of its first title, LOL Land, Yield Guild Games (YGG) has announced YGG Play, a new game publishing unit dedicated to lighthearted, addictive games that embrace the chaos and culture of crypto degeneracy. With YGG Play, YGG aims to define a new genre in gaming: Casual Degen. The debut game — a browser-based casual board game featuring members of the Pudgy Penguins community as playable characters — surpassed 116,000 pre-registrations prior to its exclusive launch on Abstract Chain. By playing, collecting points, and unlocking NFTs in LOL Land, players have the chance to win part of a prize pool funded on 1 May, valued at USD $10 million in YGG token rewards.“Over the past four years, we’ve seen and played hundreds of games, and YGG has invested in many of them. Through that experience, we’ve come to know what’s fun, what works and what doesn’t, and that’s led us to develop some very strong opinions on how to best serve the crypto market,” said Gabby Dizon, co-founder of YGG. “YGG Play, which is specifically targeting the Casual Degen market, is our expression of all that we’ve learned over the years, starting with our first game, LOL Land.”LOL Land features four thematic boards, each with a unique mechanic: YGG City, Beach Day, Carnival, and Ice World Wonderland — the latter being home to the Pudgy Penguins IP, where players can choose to playable characters based on notable members from Pudgy’s community, including Aaron Teng, Rusk0f, KP, Burnasso, and Orange. Gabby Dizon is also a playable game character, and other themes are under development, including Pirate Cove and Parkside Story.The Abstract Chain, the exclusive platform for LOL Land, was created by Igloo Inc., the parent company of Pudgy Penguins. Its consumer-first approach makes it easier for players to get into Web3 games by using chain abstraction and integrating friendlier onboarding mechanisms such as social logins and passkeys. The platform has already succeeded with several launches, including Myriad, Roach Racing Club, and Gacha. The launch also coincides with the YGG token being available on Abstract.“LOL Land is a game built by degens for degens,” said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. “It takes everything we’ve come to love about playing Web3 games and puts it into a casual pick-up-and-play experience. We’re really excited to be a part of YGG’s first game and its exclusive launch on Abstract.”LOL Land offers two gameplay modes to suit different player preferences. The free mode allows players to enjoy unlimited rolls at no cost, though it does not include YGG token rewards. In the premium mode, players can purchase premium rolls, with points earned through gameplay eligible for redemption in YGG tokens. LOL Land is only available to players 18 years or older and in certain countries. The game is available to play now at LOL.Land.ABOUT YIELD GUILD GAMESYield Guild Games (YGG) is a global collective of gamers, creators, and builders turning play into opportunity. Known for pioneering the Web3 guild model with the rise of the play-to-earn movement in 2020, YGG laid the foundation for a new kind of digital coordination: a network of onchain groups, each organized around their own purpose, and united by shared values of collaboration, progression, and ownership. Across all its initiatives, YGG is developing systems where skill is verifiable, contribution is visible, effort is valued, and rewards are shared.As a Web3 game publisher, YGG is the go-to destination for the “Casual Degen” to discover new games and experiences. Its community-powered model makes YGG both a distribution channel and a launch engine, supporting games from go-to-market to post-launch. It gives developers access to Web3-native contributors who test, shape gameplay, create content, onboard players, and drive engagement from the inside out — while also giving contributors a stake in the ecosystems they help grow. Underlying this is YGG’s guild infrastructure: a coordination layer that enables onchain groups to self-organize at scale and connect with projects that benefit from their experience and reputation.ABOUT LOL LANDLOL Land is a new browser-based casual board game made for Web3 degens by YGG. The game launched exclusively on the Abstract Chain on May 23, 2025, featuring Pudgy Penguin characters and other much-loved community members. Roll, move across vibrant game boards, and earn $YGG tokens, points, NFTs, and Abstract XP.For more information, including terms and conditions of play, view the LOL Land Media Kit: https://yieldguild.notion.site/LOL-Land-Press-Media-Kit-1c83334d7674800c862fd63ad7b1f560#1c83334d76748194b9a6dd0c7a2b52ec ABOUT ABSTRACTAbstract is a cutting-edge, consumer-focused blockchain designed to drive the mass adoption of crypto and lead the consumer crypto revolution. Its mission is to build the world's largest onchain community, fueled by the culture economy and powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography to deliver fast, cheap, and secure transactions. At the core of Abstract's platform is The Portal, a revolutionary consumer terminal that simplifies Web3, providing a seamless entry point for users to explore a thriving ecosystem of hundreds of consumer-friendly onchain apps and projects. Abstract was invented by individuals who launched and scaled Pudgy Penguins, Ethereum, and Kubernetes.

