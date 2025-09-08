Florida Angels Appoints Ken Hubbard as Executive Director

Ken Hubbard to Lead Florida Angels as Executive Director, Championing Early-Stage Founders and Innovative Capital

Florida Angels, a 501(c)(3), unites investors to fuel emerging companies and support veterans pursuing entrepreneurship as they transition from military service to building their futures.” — Ken Hubbard, Executive Director — Florida Angels

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Angels, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to founder education and early-stage capital formation, announces the appointment of Ken Hubbard as Executive Director. The nonprofit brings together accredited investors, mentors, and operators to deliver seed-stage support—combining disciplined diligence with hands-on guidance to help founders gain traction faster.Hubbard brings more than two decades of leadership across finance, technology, and consumer markets. He currently manages a commercial lending platform and has served as CEO of both technology and consumer product companies. Through his company PitchPro, Hubbard has coached more than 1,500 CEOs on how to pitch investors effectively, refine their fundraising strategies, and build stronger investor relationships. In addition, he has worked directly with angel networks and serves on the boards of multiple technology and consumer brands, where he provides strategic and operational guidance. His career reflects a consistent focus on helping businesses scale, equipping founders to raise capital with confidence, and fostering strong investor ecosystems.Why NowFlorida’s startup community is expanding—more founders, more ideas, more energy—but many teams still need experienced guidance to navigate the early stages of growth. As Executive Director, Hubbard will focus on coaching founders through capital strategy, refining their pitch and diligence process, and strengthening leadership skills after the first round. The goal: help entrepreneurs move faster, avoid common missteps, and build stronger companies from the start.About Florida Angels (501(c)(3))Florida Angels is a nonprofit organization advancing early-stage innovation in Florida. Through a network of accredited investors, mentors, and seasoned operators, the group delivers diligence, coaching, and hands-on guidance that equip founders to grow stronger companies and drive statewide entrepreneurial momentum.

