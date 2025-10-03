Submit Release
Capital Q® Unveils Synthetic Intelligence Growth Agent, Pioneering the Next Evolution of Venture Support

With Capital Q® Velocity, each company we back gain a Synthetic Intelligence Growth Agent, charting the course to fast-track their success.

Part of Capital Q® Velocity, the Synthetic Intelligence Growth Agent helps early-stage ventures anticipate challenges, seize opportunities, and scale smarter.

Synthetic Intelligence is the next evolution of venture support—anticipating challenges, identifying opportunities, and accelerating founder growth. Capital Q® is proud to shape this future.”
— Michael "Q" Quatrini, CEO, Capital Q® Ventures Inc
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Q® today unveiled a first look at its Synthetic Intelligence Growth Agent. Synthetic Intelligence is a pioneering evolution of AI — not just mimicking human intelligence, but engineering a new form of decision-making that fuses human insight with machine precision. Integrated into the Capital Q® Velocity program, it empowers early-stage ventures with smarter strategies, faster scaling, and stronger outcomes.

Capital Q® Velocity was created to close critical gaps faced by founders in areas such as legal, finance, IT, and marketing. With the new Synthetic Intelligence Agent, every company backed by Capital Q® gains a partner that not only delivers executive-level support but also anticipates challenges, identifies opportunities, and drives sustainable growth.


Capital Q® Velocity provides early-stage companies with:

· Strategic consulting and planning
· IT setup and infrastructure
· Paralegal and compliance services
· Bookkeeping and financial reporting
· Fractional CFO and CMO expertise

By embedding these services directly into portfolio companies, Velocity enables rapid deployment of critical functions while reinforcing governance and long-term performance. Its reinvestment model ensures that resources continuously flow back into tools, talent, and capacity-building across the ecosystem

Empowering Founders
The Synthetic Intelligence Agent enhances Capital Q’s role as both an investor and operational partner. For founders, it means access to a trusted resource that grows alongside their business, offering real-time insights and hands-on support. For Capital Q®, it means deeper engagement with its portfolio, improved performance, and stronger retention.

This milestone underscores Capital Q’s commitment to equipping founders with the tools, talent, and intelligence needed to thrive. Through Velocity and its Synthetic Intelligence Growth Agent, Capital Q® is redefining what it means to be both an investor and a strategic partner.

About Capital Q® Velocity
Capital Q® Velocity LLC is a Business Accelerator and a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Q Ventures Inc. The firm is dedicated to advancing innovation through its Synthetic Intelligence framework, providing founders with next-generation venture support that goes beyond traditional advisory models.

About Capital Q® Ventures
Capital Q® Ventures is an innovative alternative investment firm based in Central Florida. Through its flagship CAPQ BDC, the firm applies its 1/3 Approach—balancing venture capital, private equity, and private credit—to provide diversified access to private markets while delivering a new perspective on diversified alternative investing.

