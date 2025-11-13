Mostest 2.0 Launches as the First AI-Powered Vertical Event Planning Platform, Doubling Valuation in $1.6T Market

Strategic launch targets API partners, micro-influencers, & beta communities following rapid growth prompting a seed round backed by Capital Q® Ventures Inc.

At Mostest, we don't look at ourselves as traditional event tech, but as champions of gathering,” — Sarah Klingman, Founder and CEO of Mostest

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mostest, the AI-powered event planning platform transforming how communities, brands, and individuals create memorable experiences, today announced the launch of Mostest 2.0, "the event planner in your pocket." The launch comes as the company nearly doubled its valuation to $16M post-money during its pre-seed round, prompting an immediate transition to seed led by multi-asset fund, Capital QVentures Inc.Solving a $1.6 Trillion Industry Stuck in the PastDespite massive global spending, event planning remains inefficient, outdated, and plagued by hidden costs. The industry suffers from outdated infrastructure, feature-like platforms, rampant price inflation, and high friction throughout the planning process."Our neural chemistry is wired to reward connection on many levels, so our mission is simple - make gathering as frictionless as doom-scrolling. Mostest 2.0 eliminates the inefficiencies that have plagued this industry for decades, controversially attacking price, hidden fees, and historic fragmentation." said Sarah Klingman, Founder and CEO of Mostest.The Mostest 2.0 Solution: End-to-End IntelligenceMostest 2.0 represents the next evolution of the platform, delivering a comprehensive vertical AI solution through four key pillars:- AI-Powered Event Intelligence: Understands event vision, budget, and goals to instantly generate personalized plans- Vendor Network & API Layer: Access to 29,000 vetted vendors, with many partners operating exclusively offline – hidden local suppliers traditional digital platforms miss- Workflow Automation: Handles vendor communication and negotiation automatically, eliminating manual outreach- Data & Experience Layer: Provides built-in rewards and preferred pricing that passes savings directly to usersMostest 2.0 uniquely combines curated planning with full vendor management, a competitive gap no other platform addresses for the 97% of consumers DIY-ing.Notably, unlike competitors, Mostest 2.0 does not allow vendors to pay to participate and uniquely combines curated planning with full vendor management for just $195/mo – a competitive gap no other platform addresses. This model ensures recommendations are merit-based rather than pay-to-play, directly counter to almost all competitors.Community-first LaunchMostest strategically timed its 2.0 release to maximize impact through targeted channels:- Beta Community: refined product experience with engaged early adopters- Micro-Influencer Campaign: user-generated content creating authentic awareness- API Partnership Strategy: major integrations across consumer and B2B- Slack & Teams Bots (coming soon): Workplace integration for broad reachA Strategic Partnership for ScaleThe company’s transition to its seed round, led by Capital QVentures, marks a pivotal step in scaling Mostest’s AI and data infrastructure.“Mostest represents the kind of company we’re proud to back — a category-defining platform built by visionary founders attacking real inefficiencies in massive, under-tech markets,” said Diego Rivero, Venture Capital Deal Team Lead at Capital QVenturesAbout MostestMostest is transforming the $1.6 trillion global events industry by making human connection effortless.Founded on the principle that human connection is the single most impactful way to create a longer, happier life, Mostest serves communities, brands, and individuals planning everything from weddings to corporate events.The platform combines AI-powered planning intelligence with a proprietary vendor network to deliver transparent, end-to-end event planning that eliminates cost bloat and planning friction.The team is led by Sarah Klingman, with the product built by Garrett Clarke, CTO. The company is part of the 2% of all-female founding teams that receive venture capital funding.- Mostest 2.0 launches to the public November 13, 2025- Platform features include AI event planning, vendor management, automated outreach, and rewards- Strategic partnerships include Real Brokerage (31K agents) and Upflex (11K coworking spaces)About Capital QVentures Inc.Capital QVentures is an innovative alternative investment firm based in Central Florida. Through its flagship CAPQ BDC, the firm applies its 1/3 Approach—balancing venture capital, private equity, and private credit—to provide diversified access to private markets while delivering a new perspective on diversified alternative investing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.