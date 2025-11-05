Florida Angels : Two Companies Receive Funding, Investor Discussions Continue for All Three

Florida Angels launch event at the Historic Dubsdread Ballroom.

The launch of Florida Angels brought early investments, investor engagement, and a warm, founder-focused atmosphere

The Florida Angels’ event had a feel of authenticity and genuine interest that every founder would want at such an event. By far one of the top pitching experiences I’ve had as a founder.” — Dr. Tommy Shavers, CEO & Founder of NESTRE Health & Performance Inc.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Angels hosted its first-ever pitch night, September 18th, 2025, at the historic Dubsdread Ballroom, debuting a new platform for early-stage founders and investors to connect across Central Florida’s growing innovation ecosystem.Three startups — Docklyne NaviSavi , and NESTRE — shared their visions on stage. In the days immediately following the event, two of the companies — NESTRE and Docklyne — secured investment commitments from attending investors. All three companies left the evening with active investor interest, continued conversations, and new strategic relationships.What made the night truly different was the atmosphere — nothing like the high-pressure, competitive tone of typical pitch events. The founders weren’t rivals. They sat beside each other, offered feedback, and celebrated together. Investors matched that spirit, engaging thoughtfully, making introductions, and expressing interest because they believed in the people, not because they felt compelled to act."It was great to see the investors engage the companies and each other. That doesn't normally happen at a launch event," said Ken Hubbard, Executive Director of the Florida Angels.This night was made possible by partners who believe in founder-first investing. Capital QVentures and Cogent Bank supported not just the event itself, but the idea that innovation in Florida grows faster when capital, coaching, and community work together."The Florida Angels event was an exceptional experience, offering both high-quality networking and impressive, well-prepared company pitches. At Cogent Bank, one of our core values is being entrepreneurial—we actively seek opportunities to connect with innovative companies that are raising capital or scaling their businesses. This event not only aligned with that mission but truly exceeded our expectations. Cogent Bank is proud to have sponsored the Florida Angels event and looks forward to continuing to support and partner with visionary entrepreneurs. We’re excited to foster meaningful conversations and help more growing companies experience the Cogent Difference," said Beau Bennett, VP Business Development Officer at Cogent Bank.Florida Angels next pitch event is here, happening on November 13th. The goal is to continue building a consistent platform where founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders can meet, collaborate, and grow together. To learn more, email info@floridaangels.club.About DocklyneDocklyne is modernizing the $65B recreational boating industry with the first unified marketplace and SaaS platform for professional boat rentals. Today, 95% of rental boats aren’t searchable online — Docklyne makes them bookable in minutes.About NaviSaviNaviSavi is a short-form video travel platform that lets users discover and book real places through verified, geotagged clips. Every video is rights-cleared and instantly actionable — turning inspiration into bookings.About NESTRENESTRE is redefining human performance and mental wellness through AI-driven cognitive training. Powered by neuroscience and personalized data, NESTRE helps individuals and teams improve focus, resilience, and recovery.About Florida AngelsFlorida Angels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening Florida’s early-stage innovation ecosystem by connecting founders with accredited investors, mentorship, and resources. With a mission that extends beyond capital, Florida Angels also supports veteran entrepreneurs and military-affiliated founders through education, community programming, and access to opportunity.

