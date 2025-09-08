THE NEW 'A.L.B.A' UNIVERSITY OPENS IN MADAGASCAR IN A FEW DAYS

the working group for the new university in Madagascar

'This project, the result of close collaboration between the dioceses of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla and Farafangana' says don Luca Fornaciari" — don Luca Fornaciari chief og project ALBA

FARAFANGANA, FARAFANGANA, MADAGASCAR, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ALBA Catholic University (Athénée Lucien Botovasoa Atsinanana) in Farafangana, Madagascar, will open its doors in a few days, marking the start of its first academic year.'This project, the result of close collaboration between the dioceses of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla and Farafangana, is not only a new educational institution but also a real strategic investment in the country's human capital, a seed of hope for its cultural, economic, and social development. An event open to all will be held on September 18, at the Pietro Manodori Aula Magna of UniMoRe, as an important opportunity to support an initiative in which higher education is seen as the true legacy for the sustainable development of Madagascar. We hope many will be able to partecipate' said don Luca Fornaciari.The initiative comes to life thanks to the commitment of Don Luca Fornaciari, a missionary from Sassuolo, who started this ambitious adventure. The university's goal is to train a new ruling class, firmly rooted in Malagasy culture but with a modern and future-oriented vision.To achieve this goal, the new university will offer three specific degree courses designed to meet the needs of the region: Agronomy, to enhance the region's agricultural vocation; Economics, to train future entrepreneurs, professionals, and public administrators; and Education Sciences, to create a new generation of teachers and trainers.The project has an unbreakable bond with Italy, particularly with the Diocese of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla, which has been supporting missions in Madagascar for over fifty years.To further strengthen this partnership, ALBA University has signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UniMoRe). This partnership aims to actively support the project through academic exchanges, the sharing of good training practices, and fruitful collaboration in teaching.A concrete example of this collaboration is the welcome given in April to five Malagasy students in Reggio Emilia. They will follow a specialization course at UniMoRe and, once they have completed their studies, will return to Madagascar to actively contribute to the growth of their university, bringing new skills and visions.A meeting is scheduled for September 18 at 7 p.m. in the Pietro Manodori Lecture Hall at UniMoRe for anyone who wishes to support the Alba project for Madagascar.A preliminary meeting brought together Don Luca Fornaciari, Fabio and Paolo Storchi, supporters of the project, Emanuele Galaverni and Carmelita Ardizzone, respectively president and secretary of the Rotary Club of Reggio Emilia, and Giovanni Verzellesi, vice-rector of UniMoRe.

