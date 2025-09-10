Solvably and Credably.ai Launch Work-Based Learning Center of Excellence

Solvably and Credably.ai's Work-based Learning Center of Excellence

The new platform matches learners and employees with real workplace projects, creating direct pathways from education to employment.

By combining challenge-based learning with AI-powered skills and innovation assessment, based on performance, we can create a deeper, evidence-based talent pool.” — Angelo Biasi, Founder, Solvably/Credably.ai

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solvably and Credably.ai today announced the launch of a new online program, Work-Based Learning Center of Excellence, designed to connect students, employees, and emerging professionals with real-world challenges and company-driven skill certifications from leading employers in order to prove skills and ensure a future-ready workforce.

The program leverages Solvably’s collaborative active learning platform alongside Credably.ai’s AI-powered certification engine to evaluate learning performance, at scale. Through tailored challenges and bespoke skill certifications, participants can prove their competencies in solving company-specific problems, helping individual organizations identify and develop their own future-ready workforce.

“Work-based learning is one of the most powerful ways to bridge the gap between education and workforce,” said Angelo Biasi, Founder & CEO of Solvably and Credably.ai. “By combining challenge-based learning with AI-powered skills and innovation assessment, based on performance, we can create a deeper, evidence-based talent pool – one where skills are not just taught, but proven and rewarded.”

The Center of Excellence will serve as a hub for employers, educators, and learners to collaborate on industry-relevant challenges while building verifiable, job-aligned skills. With its emphasis on evidence, accountability, and applied problem-solving, the initiative reflects growing demand for measurable skill validation in a fast-changing labor market.

Launching this fall, the Work-Based Learning Center of Excellence will feature initial programs focused on high-demand sectors, including healthcare, technology, and education. Participating organizations will have the opportunity to create and deploy custom certifications and skill rubrics through Credably.ai’s CertLab, ensuring alignment with their unique workforce needs.

Employers ready to partner with the Work-Based Learning Center of Excellence program can apply at Credably.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.