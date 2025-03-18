Credably.ai Launches CertLab: The Future of AI-Powered Skills Assessment and Certification

Custom Certification Creation

Credably.ai introduces CertLab, an innovative AI-powered certification tool that enables customized, competency-based assessments and skill validation at scale.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credably.ai, a leader in AI-driven workforce development, education, and assessment solutions, today announced the launch of CertLab, an AI-powered custom certification creation tool enabling corporations, colleges/universities, and K-12 institutions to define, assess, and certify skills and competencies with precision.

CertLab reimagines traditional assessment methodologies by shifting the focus from static testing to performance-based evaluation, allowing organizations to create bespoke certifications aligned specifically with their education, workforce development, and talent acquisition goals. Using the CertLab tool, a learning designer can create their own unique certification, certifying body, competency stack, and / or custom rubric, in minutes. Secure datasets from active learning experiences (such as Solvably, Credably.ai’s sister platform, and other sources) allow for immediate, comprehensive measurement and reporting, complete with 'human-in-the-loop arbitration' for oversight and final approval.

“In a rapidly evolving and uncertain future job market, the ability to verify skills that matter through real-world performance is more critical than ever,” said Angelo Biasi, CEO of Solvably and Credably.ai. “With CertLab, organizations can ensure that their employees and students aren’t just earning certificates—they’re demonstrating select competencies, backed by evidence, which drive measurable impact.”

A NEW ERA OF STUDENT AND WORKFORCE VALIDATION

Unlike traditional certification platforms, CertLab employs AI to deliver competency-based assessments with real-time analytics. This allows employers and educators to customize certification frameworks, assess real-world performance, generate actionable insights, and build institutional and employer confidence—at scale.

BUILT FOR THE FUTURE OF PERFORMANCE-BASED LEARNING

CertLab is designed to serve L&D leaders, HR executives, and talent management professionals as an intelligent tool supporting employee upskilling and reskilling with greater accuracy and impact. Higher education institutions can leverage CertLab to design evidence-based, career-aligned credentials, while K-12 educators can use the platform to reinforce competency-based learning models that support college applications and career success.

For more information or to schedule a demo of CertLab by Credably.ai, contact Angelo Biasi at info@credably.ai.

