Solvably Introduces Innovate360, a First-of-Its-Kind Platform for Inclusive Stakeholder-Driven Innovation Creation

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solvably, a leader in workforce development and educational technologies, today announced the launch of Innovate360, a new platform designed to help organizations solve real-world business challenges by actively involving diverse stakeholders. Innovate360 employs collaborative, creative problem-solving experiences, guided by structured design thinking, to generate innovations that improve processes, products, marketing, and branding, at scale.

Teams using Innovate360 include internal leaders, employees, customers, suppliers, vendors, and other stakeholders. The platform facilitates their collaboration through a clear, step-by-step approach, resulting in actionable innovation concepts that align with organizational goals and ensure buy-in from everyone involved.

Once ideas are developed, Innovate360 employs Credably.ai’s AI-powered assessments to evaluate each innovation for feasibility and business impact. The platform also provides detailed implementation plans and clear metrics to track success. Organizations receive comprehensive reports, certifications, and personalized ePortfolios showcasing their innovative work.

"Innovate360 addresses the critical need for effective innovation creation that includes all stakeholders’ voices," said Angelo Biasi, Founder of Solvably and Credably.ai. "Now, organizations can significantly drive value creation and an innovation culture by merging human insights with AI-driven analytics, making innovations practical, inclusive, and highly impactful."

Innovate360 is versatile and applicable across multiple organizational functions such as operational improvement, product design, and branding strategy, to name a few. Its methodology aligns with ISO 56000, the global standard for innovation process management, ensuring systematic, measurable, and effective outcomes.

Innovate360 is now available to organizations seeking evidence-based, inclusive innovation. For more information, contact info@solvably.com.

