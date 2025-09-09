American Receivable Expands Payroll Financing Solutions for Staffing Agencies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation, one of the longest-serving independent factoring companies in the United States, has announced the expansion of its payroll financing solutions for staffing agencies. The enhanced program is designed to help temporary staffing companies meet payroll obligations quickly and reliably, even during periods of rapid growth or seasonal demand.

“Staffing agencies face a unique challenge: they need to pay employees weekly while often waiting 30, 60, or even 90 plus days to get paid by their clients,” said Jack Stieber, President at American Receivable. “Our expanded payroll financing program gives staffing firms the cash flow they need to focus on recruiting talent and growing their business, instead of worrying about slow-paying customers.”

American Receivable’s invoice factoring and payroll financing services give staffing agencies immediate access to working capital by advancing funds on outstanding invoices. This allows staffing companies to:

• Make payroll on time, every time

• Take on larger client contracts with confidence

• Avoid high-interest loans or additional debt

• Focus on business growth rather than collections

With demand for temporary staffing continuing to rise across industries such as healthcare, IT, and logistics, flexible payroll financing has become more critical than ever. American Receivable’s expanded solutions are tailored to meet the needs of both small staffing startups and established agencies nationwide.

For over 46 years, American Receivable has been recognized as one of the top US factoring companies, helping businesses improve cash flow and financial stability. By strengthening its support for staffing agencies, the company reinforces its commitment to helping entrepreneurs succeed in today’s competitive market.

About American Receivable Corporation

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, American Receivable Corporation provides invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing to businesses across the United States. Consistently ranked among the top factoring companies in the nation, American Receivable helps clients in industries including staffing, manufacturing, and professional services access the working capital they need to grow.



