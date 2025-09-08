The Health Project Announces Recipients for the 2025 C. Everett Koop Innovation Award

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

The Health Project today announced the University of Michigan as the 2025 recipient of the C. Everett Koop National Health Innovation Award.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project today announced the University of Michigan as the 2025 recipient of the C. Everett Koop National Health Innovation Award, recognizing organizations that are redefining the future of workforce health and well-being. This honor celebrates leading programs with the power to transform employee health while delivering measurable business impact.

The Innovation Award was designed to highlight workplace health initiatives that have introduced significant innovations in health and well-being, which show great potential to improve overall workplace health. The award requires at least one year of documented results demonstrating both improved health outcomes and organizational benefits—a standard that sets apart the nation’s most forward-thinking programs.

Award Winner: University of Michigan

As one of the nation’s premier public research universities, the University of Michigan (U-M) employs over 57,000 people across its Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint campuses, including Michigan Medicine, a top-tier medical center. A leader in workplace wellness, U-M previously earned the C. Everett Koop National Health Award in 2021 for its comprehensive MHealthy program.

Continuing its leadership role, U-M introduced the Resource Coach Program (RCP) — a groundbreaking approach within its Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) strategy. The RCP directly addresses barriers such as economic instability, food insecurity, and lack of access to critical services by pairing employees with dedicated Resource Coaches. These coaches provide customized guidance, linking individuals to housing, nutrition programs, mental health services, transportation, and opportunities for education and career advancement.

Early results show that RCP participants—a more vulnerable and less healthy segment of the workforce—are achieving better health, lower healthcare costs, and exceptional satisfaction rates. These data positions RCP as a model for how large organizations can lead systemic change in employee well-being.

Innovation Award Honorable Mentions

Two organizations received Honorable Mention recognition for their forward-looking approaches:

● Baystate Health — A nearly 1,000-bed integrated health system in western Massachusetts, Baystate has reimagined employee well-being through a purpose-driven, strategic program for its 11,000 employees, already generating measurable health and business gains.

● Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee — Recognized for its Rejoice in Health initiative, a personalized wellness program for approximately 53 clergy members. This innovative model addresses the unique challenges of an aging, geographically dispersed, and underserved population, ensuring sustained vitality for parish ministry across Northwest Florida.

National Recognition for Innovation

The 2025 C. Everett Koop Innovation Award winner and honorable mentions will be celebrated at the HERO Forum on September 17, 2025.

About The Health Project

Founded in 1994 with former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, MD, as honorary chairperson, The Health Project is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing workplace health and well-being. For more than 30 years, it has honored evidence-based programs that improve employee health and deliver measurable results. The Innovation Award spotlights visionary developments poised to shape the next era of workplace wellness.

“The C. Everett Koop Innovation Award shines a light on organizations leading the way with bold, evidence-based solutions,” said Ron Goetzel, Ph.D., President and CEO of The Health Project. “Our 2025 recipients are proving that innovation, leadership, and a strong culture of health can redefine what’s possible in the workplace.”

