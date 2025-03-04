The Health Project Launches New Award

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

Recognizing Employers with Innovative Health and Well-Being Programs

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project (THP) is now accepting applications for its inaugural Innovation Award, which recognizes employers who have introduced noteworthy and impactful innovations into their workplace health and well-being programs.

The Health Project Innovation Award highlights significant innovations in health and well-being programs that show great potential to improve workforce health and well-being. The award requires the submission of at least on year of data documenting positive health improvements and business outcomes stemming from the innovations.

Applications are due by 5:00 PM Eastern Time on June 30, 2025.

“The Innovation Award recognizes organizations that have introduced creative programming to, for example, engage hard-to-reach populations,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, President, and CEO of The Health Project. “This could include remote, low-wage, or older workers, as well as those in traditionally underserved populations, geographically dispersed locations, or non-traditional worksites. Innovations must be evidence-based and to achieve initial results showing improvement in employees’ health and well-being and positive business results.”

The Health Project has been recognizing evidence-based workplace programs for over 30 years. The new Innovation Award brings added focus to cutting-edge developments that will shape the future of workplace health and well-being.

About The Health Project

Founded in 1994 with C. Everett Koop, MD, former U.S. Surgeon General, as honorary chairperson, The Health Project is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing workplace health and well-being. Through The Health Project, exemplary workplace programs are recognized for their documented achievements in improving employee health and driving measurable business outcomes.

More information is available at http://thehealthproject.com.

