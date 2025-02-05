2025 C. Everett Koop National Health Award Applications Are Now Open

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

Apply by May 30, 2025, for the Chance to be Recognized Among the Nation’s Top Organizations Driving Measurable Health and Business Outcomes

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project announced today that it is now accepting applications for the 2025 C. Everett Koop National Health Award, which recognizes exemplary workplace health and well-being programs.

Applications for the Koop Award can be found at www.thehealthproject.com and are due by May 30, 2025.

For over 30 years, the Health Project, a non-profit, has presented the C. Everett Koop National Health Awards, which has served as the gold standard for workplace health and well-being programs, only recognizing employers with rigorously collected evidence of impact.

Recent winners include Idaho National Labs, DTE, Denso, University of Michigan, Quest Diagnostics, Ericsson, and Baylor College of Medicine.

“The C. Everett Koop Award recognizes organizations that have gathered credible evidence that their programs achieved both health and business results,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, President, and CEO of The Health Project. “Organizations that apply not only gain the opportunity for national recognition. They also receive expert feedback on their workplace well-being initiatives at no cost.

The Health Project was established in 1994 with the late C. Everett Koop MD, former Surgeon General of the United States, as its honorary chairperson.

The Health Project’s mission is to define, promote, and increase the adoption of organizational health and well-being practices that translate into measurable operational impact.

More information about award-winning programs can be found at http://thehealthproject.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.