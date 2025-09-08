Sharon Appelbaum Named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

Appelbaum Top Litigator in America 2026

Recognized in criminal defense and white-collar defense for high-stakes state and federal matters across Los Angeles and San Diego.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California criminal defense law firm Appelbaum Law , P.C. announced today that Founding Attorney Sharon Appelbaum has been selected to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America in criminal defense, white collar. The guide honors litigators who handle the most consequential disputes in U.S. courts.Appelbaum is a former Manhattan prosecutor who now defends executives, professionals, and public figures in complex criminal and regulatory matters in state and federal court. Her practice focuses on money laundering, wire and mail fraud, healthcare fraud, EDD fraud, asset recovery, cyber enabled crimes, and sensitive misconduct allegations, with trial-first strategy and matter-specific teams of investigators and experts.“Clients hire us when the stakes are high and the facts are messy,” said Appelbaum. “Our job is to bring order to complexity, pressure test the government’s evidence and build the right team to win leverage or win at trial.”Recent representative results include securing outcomes that protect clients from charges or resolve them efficiently, such as persuading prosecutors not to file in a high profile investigation after an independent factual showing, winning dismissals of false elder financial abuse allegations, obtaining dismissal of all counts for an octogenarian in an unlawful firearm case, sealing an arrest following successful mental health diversion, and preventing criminal filing in a domestic violence allegation after presenting exculpatory proof.Appelbaum earned her J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. Her most recent recognitions includes the San Diego Business Journal’s 2025 Woman of Influence in Law, the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 Women’s Leadership Awards, and the Los Angeles Times’ 2025 Legal Visionaries.About Appelbaum Law, P.C.At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.com.

Appelbaum helps clients facing serious allegations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.