Tarras Defense Launches in South Florida, Offering Focused Representation in Federal Criminal and White-Collar Matters

Tarras Defense Launches in South Florida Tarras Defense Logo

Led by attorney David Tarras, the firm represents clients in complex cases involving money laundering, fraud, government investigations, and crypto enforcement.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criminal Defense Attorney David Tarras announced the launch of Tarras Defense , a boutique law firm dedicated to defending clients in high-stakes federal criminal and white-collar investigations . Based in Boca Raton, the firm serves clients across South Florida and nationwide, with a focus on complex financial crimes, government investigations, and regulatory matters.Tarras is recognized for his work handling serious federal cases, including money laundering, wire fraud, healthcare fraud, cryptocurrency enforcement, and cross-border asset transfers. After receiving his JD at Fordham University School of Law, Tarras served as an Assistant Public Defender in Palm Beach County and later built a successful federal practice at a regional criminal defense firm where he represented individuals and businesses in some of Florida’s most significant white-collar prosecutions.“I founded Tarras Defense to provide clients with the focused, strategic representation they need when their liberty and livelihoods are at stake,” said Tarras. “Federal cases move quickly and carry immense consequences. Our goal is to deliver clarity, rigorous defense, and trusted counsel to clients navigating these challenges.”The firm’s core practice areas include:• Federal Criminal Defense• White-Collar Defense• Government Investigations• Regulatory and Strategic Advisory• Tax and Cryptocurrency DefenseWith deep experience in courtroom advocacy, negotiation, and complex investigations, Tarras Defense is positioned to guide clients through every stage of the process—from early inquiries to trials and appeals.About Tarras DefenseTarras Defense is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to defending clients nationwide in federal criminal, white-collar, and regulatory matters. Led by attorney David Tarras, the firm provides strategic, sophisticated representation to individuals and businesses facing high-stakes government investigations and prosecutions. For more information, visit www.TarrasDefense.com

Tarras Defense | South Florida Federal & White Collar Criminal Defense Law Firm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.