Satellite Industries and ServiceCore Form Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionize the Portable Sanitation Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis, MN and Denver, CO – September 9, 2025 – Satellite Industries, the largest equipment manufacturer in the portable sanitation industry, and ServiceCore, the market-leading software provider for portable sanitation businesses, today announced an exclusive partnership set to change the future of the industry.Through this collaboration, Satellite will exclusively offer ServiceCore’s industry-leading software in the US and Canada, alongside its full line of products—including portable restrooms, handwashing stations, trucks, trailers, consumables, and more—giving customers a true all-in-one solution."This is one of those moments people will look back on and say, ‘That’s when everything changed.’ By bringing together the best equipment and the best software, we’re giving operators the tools they need to run stronger, smarter businesses than ever before.” said John Babcock, CEO of Satellite Industries.By joining forces, the companies will also integrate future equipment sensor technology with ServiceCore’s software, giving operators timely and actionable insights on their Satellite equipment in the field. These insights will help businesses improve customer service and achieve a stronger ROI on their investments.“In the near future, customers that purchase Satellite's new line of sensors will get access to instant information about their equipment—right from the field. That means better service, and getting more out of every dollar they invest in their equipment and software,” said Jonah Chilton, CEO of ServiceCore.This partnership represents a strategic business alliance and technology collaboration between two industry leaders to deliver a more integrated and robust solution for customers; it does not involve an acquisition. Satellite and Service Core maintain the privacy of their respective customer data, which is kept confidential according to the applicable privacy policy and terms of service for each company.With Satellite’s unmatched quality equipment and ServiceCore’s easy-to-use business management software, portable sanitation operators can now run every aspect of their business—from inventory to scheduling to billing—in one place.Real Customers Are ExcitedDerek Phillips, Director of Operations at JOTS Rentals, already uses both ServiceCore and Satellite. “I’m really excited to see ServiceCore and Satellite working together on innovations that connect the software and equipment we use to run our business. This will help us run more efficiently and give our customers even better service,” he said.About Satellite IndustriesSatellite Industries is a leading manufacturer of high-quality equipment, renowned for its commitment to innovation, durability, and customer satisfaction. With a strong history spanning 66 years, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the portable sanitation industry, continually pushing the boundaries of innovation and design to deliver superior products to its global customer base. For more information on Satellite Industries, please contact us at 1-800-883-1123 or visit the website at www.satelliteindustries.com About ServiceCoreServiceCore is an easy-to-use software built specifically for portable sanitation businesses that helps you get your jobs done, get paid, and provide better service to your customers. ServiceCore is the market-leading solution with over 2,250 customers. The company is proud to employ a large number of former operators from the portable sanitation and roll-off industries on its implementation and support teams. Visit http://www.servicecore.com for additional information.Media Contacts:Satellite Industries:Michelle AmelseVice President, Marketing and Customer Success763-551-7316michellea@satelliteindustries.comServiceCore:Matt AielloVP of Marketing844-336-0611matt@servicecore.com

