Satellite Groundbreaking Ceremony for New World-Class Manufacturing Facility and Distribution Center in Dahlonega, GA

Satellite Industries' Todd Hilde, John Babcock and Stakeholders at the Groundbreaking Site.

Innovative Facility to Boost Local Economy and Create Numerous Jobs

DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satellite Industries is excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for its new world class truck manufacturing facility and distribution center in Dahlonega, Georgia. This event marks a pivotal chapter in the company’s history, underscoring its commitment to innovation, excellence, and community development.“Today's groundbreaking ceremony is a significant milestone for Satellite Industries as we expand our manufacturing footprint and bring new jobs to Lumpkin County and Georgia,” said John Babcock, Chief Executive Officer of Satellite Industries. “Measurable growth in output and efficiency gains will allow us to continue focusing on the customer and their needs while continuing to provide world class products to the portable sanitation industry.”The new 172,000-square-foot facility on Fannie Russell Road in Dahlonega, GA, will incorporate the latest technology and advanced manufacturing processes, setting new benchmarks in the truck manufacturing sector. This strategically located distribution center aims to optimize global logistics and reduce delivery times, for quick and efficient product delivery to customers.“We’re thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of our new world-class manufacturing facility. This state-of-the-art facility will drive innovation, boost efficiency, and create local jobs. Together, we’re building a brighter future for the community, our industry, and setting a new standard in manufacturing excellence!” said Craig Brooks, Executive Vice President of Trucks at Satellite Industries.This project represents a major investment by the company in the local economy, creating numerous jobs in engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and administration. The facility is expected to generate significant economic activity, benefiting local businesses and services, and boosting Dahlonega’s economic landscape, fostering growth and prosperity.Satellite Industries remains dedicated to fostering strong ties with the local community, ensuring that the new manufacturing plant becomes a hub of industrial excellence and collective engagement.About Satellite IndustriesSatellite Industries is a leading manufacturer of high-quality trucks, renowned for its commitment to innovation, durability, and customer satisfaction. With a strong history spanning 66 years, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the portable sanitation industry, continually pushing the boundaries of innovation and design to deliver superior products to its global customer base.Contact InformationFor more information about the groundbreaking ceremony and the new manufacturing facility, please contact:Michelle AmelseSenior Director of Global MarketingSatellite Industries763-553-1900michellea@satelliteindustries.com

