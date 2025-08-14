Satellite Industries Appoints Rajeev D. Kher as Managing Director for Asia

Rajeev Kher, Managing Director of Asia, Satellite Industries

MN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satellite Industries, the global leader in portable sanitation solutions , is proud to announce the appointment of Rajeev D. Kher as Managing Director for Asia . Rajeev joins the company’s senior leadership board and will be responsible for spearheading strategic growth across India, Southeast Asia, and the Far East.With advanced manufacturing facilities in multiple global locations, Satellite Industries continues to lead innovation in the portable sanitation sector, which includes portable restrooms, service trucks, restroom trailers, vacuum technology and related consumable products. The addition of Rajeev to the leadership team marks a pivotal step in strengthening the company’s position in the rapidly growing Asian market.Rajeev is an accomplished entrepreneur and sanitation economy pioneer with over 25 years of experience in the industry. He is the founder of 3S Shramik and Sara Plast, India’s most successful sanitation enterprises, known for their transformative impact and scalable sanitation models. His visionary leadership has not only shaped national outcomes but also resonated globally through his work on international platforms and global boards including the Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI), USA, and the Toilet Board Coalition, Geneva.He currently serves as Executive Chairman of one of India’s leading portable toilet rental and service companies and holds board positions in other ventures in the wastewater and hospitality sectors. His involvement in the social impact and circular sanitation economy space aligns with Satellite’s commitment to sustainable innovation and global impact.Rajeev’s appointment comes at a critical time, as the sanitation industry in the Indian subcontinent and broader Asia region is projected to grow aggressively going forward. “We are excited to welcome Rajeev to Satellite,” said John Babcock President Satellite Industries. “His industry knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to impact-driven growth will be invaluable as we scale our operations and expand our footprint in Asia.”“The long standing partnership I have had with Satellite over the past 2 decades has really brought me to this point in my life by which I am able to carry forward my vision for higher sustainable sanitation standards all throughout the world” says Rajeev; “Both of us strive to be the leading innovator in our industry and provide value to our customers that allow them to grow. I am very excited about the future together.”About Satellite Industries:Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Satellite Industries is the world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of portable sanitation products and services. With sales in more than 125 countries and a growing global workforce, Satellite is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable sanitation solutions that serve global communities, events, disaster relief, infrastructure, and more.For more information, please visit: www.satelliteindustries.com Media Contact:Satellite Industries1.800.883.1123Information@satelliteindustries.com

