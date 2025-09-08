DBA Group presents its vision of the data center: a true urban technological building

Sacha Busetti, COO of the Mission Critical Infrastructures Division

DBA confirms its innovative approach in the sector: the data center is no longer an isolated infrastructure, but a true urban technological building.

'Data center is not just a simple “server container,” but a complex and dynamic infrastructure, whose design is based on three pillars: energy, cooling, and security'” — Sacha Busetti, COO of the Mission Critical Infrastructures Division

TREVISO, TREVISO, ITALY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBA confirms its innovative approach in the data center sector, reiterating a bold and contemporary vision: the data center is no longer an isolated infrastructure, but a true urban technological building. The mission is to integrate it into the fabric of the city and make it an active player in decarbonization.‘The evolution is not only about form, but also substance. The data center is not just a simple “server container,” but a complex and dynamic infrastructure, whose design is based on three pillars: energy, cooling, and security. Engineering therefore becomes the focus for ensuring maximum protection, operational efficiency, and harmonious integration with the surrounding urban environment. The main trend revolutionizing the industry is the explosion of computing power. The rise of machine learning is pushing data centers to exceed 100 kW per rack, with systems in development that will soon reach the 1 MW per rack threshold. This scenario poses new challenges, particularly in two areas: to manage these power levels, solutions with direct current (DC) voltages above 500-600 V are being studied. Heat management becomes crucial. Traditional air-based solutions are no longer sufficient. To address the challenge of heat, liquid cooling and immersion cooling technologies are no longer an option but are becoming the industry standard, contributing to a significant improvement in energy efficiency and a reduction in PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness)’ says Sacha Busetti, COO of the Mission Critical Infrastructures Division.DBA also promotes the reuse of the heat produced, a valuable resource that can be fed back into district heating networks. This approach has already been successfully applied in projects carried out with A2A Calore e Servizi, such as the data centers in Milan Bisceglie (Retelit's DC Avalon3) and Brescia (DC Qarnot cloud HPC). These solutions are complemented by other strategies such as direct and indirect free cooling, raising water delivery temperatures, and the use of high-performance building materials (reflective roofs, green facades, advanced insulation).Finally, modular and expandable design is a key element. This approach not only increases physical space, but also allows for the progressive installation of greater computing power, ensuring operational continuity, seamless scalability, and long-term sustainability. In this way, the data center is able to evolve with market needs, always remaining at the forefront.Dba Group, an independent holding company, specializes in providing consulting, architecture, engineering, project management, and ICT solutions focused on the lifecycle management of mission-critical works and infrastructure. Since 1995, it has designed over 550 MW, built more than 120 data centers, and 800 Edge & PoPs in nine countries. The Spanish company Projectos Ifg joined the Group, bringing with it over 25 years of experience in engineering projects and services related to data centers and data processing.

