Sona Surpasses 35,000 Families, Delivering 100,000 Ultrasounds Through HIPAA-Compliant Platform
OB/GYN practices in 7 states adopt Sona’s HIPAA-compliant ultrasound sharing, replacing CDs and printouts with instant digital delivery.
Unlike traditional CDs or thermal printouts that fade over time, Sona enables sonographers to send selected images and clips directly from the ultrasound machine to a patient’s phone with a single tap—eliminating front desk calls, saving staff time, and creating lasting memories for expectant families.
“For decades, OB practices have relied on CDs and printouts, even as patients’ lives moved digital,” said Ellen Murphy, Founder & CEO of Sona. “Sona is bridging that gap, making ultrasound sharing seamless for providers and unforgettable for families.”
Sona is free for OB/GYN providers and requires no additional hardware or workflow changes. Patients can access their ultrasounds for free through the mobile app, with optional upgrades for enhanced features. The company continues to onboard new practices weekly and continues to onboard new practices weekly as it expands its national footprint.
About Sona
Sona (Sonagram, Inc.) is a Boston-based health technology company dedicated to modernizing the ultrasound experience for providers and families. HIPAA-compliant and free for OB/GYN practices, Sona delivers ultrasound images and clips directly from the machine to patients’ phones, eliminating CDs and printouts while helping families preserve their pregnancy memories forever.
