Sona Surpasses 35,000 Families, Delivering 100,000 Ultrasounds Through HIPAA-Compliant Platform

Sona company logo Screenshot of the Sona mobile app delivering ultrasound images directly to a patient’s phone. Expectant families can securely view and preserve their ultrasound memories through the Sona mobile app.

OB/GYN practices in 7 states adopt Sona’s HIPAA-compliant ultrasound sharing, replacing CDs and printouts with instant digital delivery.

OB practices have long relied on CDs and printouts, even as patients’ lives moved digital. Sona bridges that gap, making ultrasound sharing seamless for providers and families.” — Ellen Murphy, Founder & CEO, Sona

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sona, the HIPAA-compliant platform modernizing the way OB/GYN practices share ultrasounds, announced today that more than 35,000 families have received their ultrasounds through its secure mobile app. To date, the company has delivered over 100,000 ultrasounds, with adoption expanding rapidly, now live in 7 states and growing since its national launch in May.Unlike traditional CDs or thermal printouts that fade over time, Sona enables sonographers to send selected images and clips directly from the ultrasound machine to a patient’s phone with a single tap—eliminating front desk calls, saving staff time, and creating lasting memories for expectant families.“For decades, OB practices have relied on CDs and printouts, even as patients’ lives moved digital,” said Ellen Murphy, Founder & CEO of Sona. “Sona is bridging that gap, making ultrasound sharing seamless for providers and unforgettable for families.”Sona is free for OB/GYN providers and requires no additional hardware or workflow changes. Patients can access their ultrasounds for free through the mobile app, with optional upgrades for enhanced features. The company continues to onboard new practices weekly and continues to onboard new practices weekly as it expands its national footprint.About SonaSona (Sonagram, Inc.) is a Boston-based health technology company dedicated to modernizing the ultrasound experience for providers and families. HIPAA-compliant and free for OB/GYN practices, Sona delivers ultrasound images and clips directly from the machine to patients’ phones, eliminating CDs and printouts while helping families preserve their pregnancy memories forever.Media Contact:Ellen MurphyFounder & CEO, Sonahello@sonagram.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.