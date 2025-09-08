Mary Forbes Recognized by Influential Women 2025

OAKDALE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to announce the inclusion of Mary Forbes in its highly anticipated 2025 feature, celebrating her as a prominent figure in the renewable energy sector. With over 15 years of experience in technical support and renewable energy, including solar and mobile power systems, Mary has established herself as a knowledgeable and influential leader in the industry. Currently serving as the Technical Support Manager at DMX Power, she has gained a reputation for her exceptional ability to translate complex technical concepts into practical, customer-centric solutions.Mary’s educational background includes an Associate of Science Degree from Century College, complemented by her studies at Everett Community College. She has held significant positions at prestigious companies such as Sungrow North America, Chint Power Systems Americas, and Sensata Technologies. Throughout her career, Mary has been recognized for her leadership skills, technical expertise, and her unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Her colleagues and clients frequently commend her for her patience, positive energy, and talent for mentoring and training teams effectively.A passionate advocate for renewable energy, Mary combines her extensive hands-on experience with a commitment to empowering others in the field. Her approach centers on clear communication and education, enabling both customers and technicians to comprehend and utilize solar and inverter technologies effectively. By doing so, she helps them make informed decisions that contribute to a more sustainable future.Mary attributes her professional success to her determination to build a stellar technical team from the ground up, coupled with her commitment to self-directed learning. Through countless hours spent studying textbooks and gaining hands-on experience, she has cultivated a wealth of knowledge and resilience. Furthermore, Mary is dedicated to making complex concepts, such as inverter settings and renewable energy, accessible to everyone by simplifying them into understandable language. This empowers customers to make informed choices regarding their energy solutions.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Mary has received is to truly listen—not merely to respond, but to understand. By dedicating time to fully grasp her clients’ needs before proposing solutions, she has been able to make more effective decisions and save precious time by addressing the core issues from the outset.For young women entering the renewable energy industry, Mary offers straightforward yet impactful advice: “Be confident.” She emphasizes that confidence, combined with an eagerness to learn, can significantly enhance one’s chances of building a successful career in this dynamic field.Mary acknowledges that the renewable energy sector faces numerous challenges, including tariffs, company reorganizations, and the ongoing push to bring manufacturing back to the United States. She also recognizes the tension between traditional oil perspectives and the progress of renewable energy. However, she sees these challenges as opportunities for education and advocacy. While current technologies often rely on fossil fuels for transport, Mary underscores that solar energy ultimately pays for itself through significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions, reinforcing the need for continued advancement in renewable solutions.At the heart of Mary’s professional journey and personal life are her core values. She is committed to maintaining a healthy balance between her family and career while being unapologetically vocal about the importance of renewable energy. For Mary, success transcends technical proficiency; it also encompasses staying true to her principles and advocating for a sustainable future.Influential Women is honored to showcase Mary Forbes as a leading voice in renewable energy. Her story embodies the dedication and innovation needed to drive the industry forward, inspiring future generations to embrace careers in sustainable energy.Learn More about Mary Forbes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/mary-forbes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

