Segpay Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with Brady Mills Agency

Brady Mills, Founder & CEO, Brady Mills Agency

Long-Term Agreement with SEO Partner Comes after 200%+ Surge in Lead Conversions

Segpay’s commitment to a three-year contract speaks volumes about the results we’ve achieved together.” — Brady Mills, Founder & CEO, Brady Mills Agency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Segpay , a global leader in digital payment processing, has signed a three-year contract extension with Brady Mills Agency following record-breaking results that more than doubled its lead conversions.Since partnering with Segpay, Brady Mills Agency has implemented a comprehensive SEO and digital growth strategy that propelled Segpay to the top of Google search rankings, drove unprecedented site traffic, and converted more merchants into long-term clients. Through powerful keyword research, a complete overhaul of site architecture, and continuous optimization of landing pages and content, Segpay has strengthened its competitive edge against its industry rivals.“Brady Mills Agency has been instrumental in accelerating our digital presence and driving measurable results,” said Cathy Beardsley, CEO of Segpay. “Their expertise in SEO and performance-driven marketing has helped us expand internationally, attract high-quality merchants, and achieve a massive increase in lead conversions. This long-term partnership underscores our confidence in their ability to keep Segpay at the forefront of the payment processing industry.”With more than 20 years of experience, Brady Mills Agency is recognized as a trusted digital growth partner for startups, Fortune 500s, and niche industries alike. The agency’s work with Segpay demonstrates its ability to deliver compliant, effective, and measurable marketing strategies for high-risk and regulated industries.“Segpay’s commitment to a three-year contract speaks volumes about the results we’ve achieved together,” said Brady Mills, Founder & CEO of Brady Mills Agency. “We view ourselves as an extension of the Segpay team, and this contract extension allows us to double down on growth, expand their international reach, and continue refining their conversion optimization strategy.”Beyond SEO, Brady Mills Agency delivers full-service capabilities including web development, branding, paid media, AI automation, and CRO strategies. Segpay’s decision ensures access to a 360° digital growth engine that will fuel its visibility and customer acquisition well into the future.About Brady Mills AgencyBrady Mills Agency is a full-service digital marketing and web development firm with over two decades of experience driving growth for businesses of all sizes. Specializing in SEO and performance-driven marketing, BMA offers tailored solutions for high-risk and niche industries, helping clients achieve measurable ROI, expand visibility, and build sustainable competitive advantages.About SegpaySegpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts, and secure gateway services. Specializing in high-risk e-commerce and subscription businesses, Segpay offers secure, turnkey solutions backed by its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System and exceptional customer support. Headquartered in Florida, Segpay also operates in Ireland and the UK, and serves clients in multiple languages and currencies worldwide. Learn more at Segpay.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.