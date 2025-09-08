Jess Pryles Joins Lineup for Whitefish Food & Wine Festival, Returning September 8–14, 2025

WHITEFISH , MT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitefish Food & Wine ( https://whitefishfoodandwine.com/ ) is proud to welcome internationally recognized live fire cook, author, and TV personality Jess Pryles to its 2025 chef lineup. The second annual festival, set for September 8–14 in Montana’s scenic Flathead Valley, builds on the overwhelming success of its sold-out 2024 debut with an expanded roster of culinary talent, award-winning wineries, and immersive experiences.Pryles—known as the “Hardcore Carnivore” for her expertise in meat cookery and her popular line of seasonings—will bring her signature live fire techniques to the festival’s Grand Tasting Live Stage for one night only, on Friday September 12th.Attendees can look forward to dynamic cooking demonstrations that highlight Pryles’ mastery of barbecue, grilling, and smoked meats, blending Australian heritage with Texas-inspired flavors.Co-founded by 4x James Beard Award-winning Chef Todd English, Whitefish entrepreneur Joe Hess, and global event producer Ryan Heil (Founder of Axcess Entertainment), Whitefish Food & Wine has quickly established itself as a premier destination for culinary enthusiasts. The 2025 edition will once again take place at the picturesque Haskill Creek Farms, featuring over 100 wines, exclusive wine pairing dinners, outdoor culinary adventures, and live entertainment.Festival highlights include:Grand Tasting Live Stage – Chef competitions, live demos, and interactive culinary sessions with celebrity chefs, including Jess Pryles.Nature-Forward Culinary Excursions – Paddleboarding with wine tastings, scenic hikes with gourmet picnics, and the signature Farm to Foraged to Table dinner under the stars.Exclusive Pairing Dinners – Collaborative menus from guest chefs and top local restaurants.Unlimited Tastings & Activations – Keepsake wine glass, interactive sponsor experiences, and live music throughout the week.Whitefish Food & Wine will continue its commitment to the community in 2025 via charitable partnerships with DREAM Adaptive Recreation, Underwater Soldiers and The Whitefish Ski Heritage Museum.Tickets are on sale now.About Whitefish Food & WineLaunched in 2024, Whitefish Food & Wine is an annual celebration of Montana’s Flathead Valley and beyond, blending world-class hospitality with the natural beauty of the region. Founded by Chef Todd English, Ryan Heil, and Joe Hess, the festival features grand tastings, chef-curated pairing dinners, educational seminars, outdoor adventures, and VIP gatherings, attracting food lovers and wine connoisseurs from across the country.More info & tickets: https://whitefishfoodandwine.com

