Director Robert Gillings Addresses the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning writer, producer, and director Robert Gillings , creator of the acclaimed Crypto television series Paper Empire, is speaking out about the growing dangers of artificial intelligence and its encroachment on creativity, humanity, and identity — warning that “the genius of The Matrix is no longer fiction, it’s a prediction.”Gillings’ statement comes in the wake of rising controversy surrounding Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated virtual performer developed by Xicoia, the AI division of Particle6 Group. The digital creation — capable of appearing in films, interacting with fans, and “performing” on command — has sparked debate across Hollywood, raising questions about the future of art and the soul of storytelling.“It’s okay to own technology,” says Gillings. “The problem is we’re moving fast forward to technology owning us.”Known for Paper Empire — a cerebral financial thriller exploring the illusion of wealth and power in a digital age — Gillings has long used his work to warn against society’s overdependence on technology. In this latest statement, he expands on that theme, lamenting a world where human connection is increasingly replaced by algorithms, automation, and artificial intimacy.“As technology evolves, we’re losing who we are,” he continues. “Machines are now thinking for us, replacing humans in the workplace — soon replacing our significant others with synthetic humans, even replacing intimacy with sexbots. Deepfakes blur the line between what’s real and what’s not.”Gillings also notes that even the boundaries of death are being tested, as technology now allows for the digital resurrection of late stars. “Wouldn’t it be great to have Humphrey Bogart star alongside Robert De Niro, or Meryl Streep with Katharine Hepburn? Sure — but at what cost? The bigger technology gets, the smaller we are becoming.”The director points to real-world examples, such as Suzanne Somers’ widower reportedly working to create an AI clone of the late actress, and Major League Baseball’s 2026 plan to test computerized strike zones — “another step in taking the human element out of sports,” he says.“We’re not even pressing buttons anymore,” Gillings warns. “We’re ordering machines around with our voices, using apps to have food and goods delivered so we never have to leave our homes. One of the hardest things to do when you’re trying to effect change is understanding how it fits in a cohesive vision of mankind. You can’t start with technology while ignoring basic human stability.”With Paper Empire returning for new episodes, Gillings hopes to continue the conversation through storytelling — challenging viewers to confront a future where technology may define, distort, and ultimately replace humanity itself.“There’s still time to save ourselves,” Gillings concludes. “But we must protect ourselves from our own scientific abilities.”About Robert GillingsRobert Gillings is a writer, director, producer, and creator of the international television phenomenon Paper Empire, starring Robert Davi, Denise Richards, Wesley Snipes, Carol Alt, , Anne Archer and Kelsey Grammer. Robert Gillings is known for his thought-provoking storytelling and exploration of the intersection between technology, morality, and power, Gillings’ work continues to challenge audiences to question the world around them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.