Global Inspiring Workplaces Awards Expands in Australia & New Zealand: Celebrating Inspiration, Not Perfection

Inspiring Workplaces expands across Australia & New Zealand

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiring Workplaces , the global movement recognising the organisations and leaders shaping the future of work, has entered a new era in Australia and New Zealand with the appointment of Ryan McGrory as Regional Managing Director for Australasia.Inspiring Workplaces has been celebrating organisations in the region for the last few years through a grassroots awards program. With Ryan at the helm, the awards will now expand in reach and visibility, connecting local organisations to the full weight of Inspiring Workplaces’ global community.Ryan is a multiple award-winning leader in employee experience and culture, having been recognised locally and internationally for his impact in transforming workplaces. He’s excited to jump in and drive the growth of the awards in his own backyard.“These awards aren’t about glossy perfection or endless submissions. They’re about shining a light on the everyday inspiration happening in workplaces across Australia and New Zealand,” said McGrory. “From small businesses to household names, every organisation has a story worth sharing and every organisation has a shot.”That inclusivity was evident in the 2025 awards, where the 40-person team at Tax Traders joined past winners PepsiCo, ALDI and Sony.Workplaces that enter the awards are assessed against six key areas of working life: Purpose & Culture, Leadership, Wellbeing, Employee Voice, Employee Experience, and Inclusion & Belonging, ensuring organisations are recognised for creating truly inspiring workplaces across the full spectrum of people experience.The awards aren’t solely focused on recognition; they begin a cycle of learning for entrants. Several 2025 winners and finalists will showcase their approaches at the PeopleFirst Summit this October, giving the wider HR and business community direct access to the ideas, practices, and lessons that inspired their success. This focus on open knowledge-sharing ensures the awards drive real impact, helping organisations across Australia and New Zealand learn from each other and lift workplace standards together.“Recognition is powerful, but transformation comes when ideas are shared. That’s why we’re creating a platform where winners can tell their stories, and the rest of us can learn, adapt, and build better workplaces together. That shared learning is vital in this rapidly shifting world of work, and the organisations we celebrate are full of generous, inventive and curious people excited to collaborate,” McGrory said.Founded in the UK, Inspiring Workplaces has spent the last decade growing into a recognised force across Asia, EMEA, Latin America, the Middle East and North America. The Australian expansion cements its position as a truly global platform for learning, recognition and inspiration.Matt Manners, Founder & CEO of Inspiring Workplaces, said: “I’m excited to see the region enter this next chapter and to celebrate the inspiring work happening in organisations in Australia and New Zealand. Ryan’s track record of creating award-winning PeopleFirst workplaces, along with his passion for practical and impactful change makes him the ideal person to lead this growth.”About Inspiring Workplaces AustralasiaInspiring Workplaces Australasia is directed by Ryan McGrory, founder of Exsona, a consultancy specialising in employee attraction, engagement, and retention. Ryan has been recognised with multiple awards throughout his career, particularly during his time at Youi Insurance, where he helped transform culture and wellbeing initiatives.He is supported by long-time collaborator and founder of Workpants, Ali Killaly, who has worked with hundreds of individuals and organisations to support career growth, learning, and designing the future of work. Together, Ryan and Ali will ensure the Australia and New Zealand program celebrates inspiring workplaces and shares the lessons and insights that help other organisations lift their people strategies.About The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community, the organisation celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For media enquiries, please contact:Ryan McGroryManaging Director, Inspiring Workplaces Australasiaryan@inspiring-workplaces.com | 0419 397 083Inspiring Workplaces Australasia: https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/australasia

