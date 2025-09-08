Entrex Releases September 2025 Interested Party Update

Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

With the regulatory delays now behind us, we are moving forward with renewed momentum alongside our financial partners, advancing our two cash-flowing, environmentally beneficial projects.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX), a publicly traded company focused on consolidating profitable, cash-flowing projects that generate both tangible returns and measurable environmental benefits, today announced the release of its September 2025 Interested Party Update, now available in video format for shareholders and stakeholders.The presentation can be accessed at: https://entrex.link/2025-09_Update and a full transcript; https://entrex.link/2025_09_Update_Transcript The September update highlights Entrex’s recent progress in capital access and its scaling strategy through subsidiaries EPIC and EPPCO.“Following significant challenges, including a 17-month regulatory delay, we are pleased to share that Entrex has emerged stronger and with renewed access to capital,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “Our mission remains consistent: to consolidate profitable projects that deliver attractive returns for our shareholders while also creating measurable environmental benefits.”Highlights of the September 2025 Update:• Regulatory Victory & Capital Access – Compliance delays were successfully resolved through legal action against FINRA and the SEC, restoring broker-dealer engagement and unlocking new capital commitments, marking a “rebirth” of operations.• Capital & Proof Period – A $5 million term sheet has been executed, advancing EPIC and EPPCO transactions currently in due diligence. The Proof Period, running through June 2026, will validate Entrex’s acquisition model and position the company for broader scaling.• Operational Roll-Up Strategy• EPIC: Consolidating 1,060 Bitcoin mining trailers powered by stranded gas wells.• EPPCO: Rolling up EV charging stations, with 15 facilities under contract and an LOI for 100 units, potentially expanding to 6,000.Each $1 of capital deployed targets $0.25 of EBITDA, creating both returns and long-term arbitrage opportunities for shareholders.The Interested Party Update is being distributed directly and is also available upon request. Stakeholders are encouraged to access the video or schedule follow-up discussions.________________________________________About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: NTRX) consolidates profitable, cash-flowing projects that generate tangible financial returns and measurable environmental benefits. Through subsidiaries including the Entrex Production & Installation Company (EPIC) and the Entrex Power Production Company (EPPCO), Entrex deploys proven roll-up strategies in high-growth sectors such as Bitcoin mining and EV charging infrastructure.To learn more, visit www.entrex.net Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsSWatkins@entrex.net | (954) 856-6659

