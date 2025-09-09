First Ever Certified PeopleFirst™ Organisations Announced On Both Sides Of The Atlantic

Certified PeopleFirst launched

Playtime PR (UK) and National Children’s Center (NCC) (USA) named the world’s first Certified PeopleFirst organisations just weeks after global launch

LONDON & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just weeks after launching the Certified PeopleFirst ™ initiative, Inspiring Workplaces is proud to announce the first two organisations in the world to achieve this powerful new certification: Playtime PR in the United Kingdom and NCC in the United States.This transatlantic milestone represents a major step forward in recognising businesses that genuinely put People First. Not just in policy but in practice. Certification affirms that both Playtime PR and NCC are organisations where people feel they belong, believe in the purpose of the business and are inspired to perform at their best.Developed by the global authority on workplace culture, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, Certified PeopleFirst helps employers differentiate themselves by demonstrating their commitment to a culture that truly prioritises people. Certification is based on real, lived employee experiences across six core pillars that define a People First organisation: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice and Experience.Matt Manners, CEO & Founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, said: “This is a huge moment. To have two pioneering organisations, one in the UK and one in the US, become the first Certified PeopleFirst employers is testament to the momentum behind this global movement. Playtime PR and NCC have set the gold standard. They’ve proven what’s possible when leaders put their people at the heart of their business. We invite organisations everywhere to follow their lead because when you put people first, success follows.”As more organisations seek to improve retention, performance and reputation, Certified PeopleFirst offers a meaningful way to benchmark progress, celebrate excellence and demonstrate commitment to a PeopleFirst future.To learn more or begin your certification journey, visit https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/certified-peoplefirst-culture-certification About The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community — the organization celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world. Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Mannersmatt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page---About PlaytimePRPlaytime PR specialises in the toys, games and play sector, working with leading brands to deliver creative, commercially focused campaigns that drive real-world results. Visit www.playtimepr.com for further information.For further information Playtime PR contact: Lesley@PlaytimePR.comAbout National Children’s Center Inc.(NCC)The National Children’s Center(NCC) enhances the lives of people of all ages, diverse backgrounds, and differing abilities through inclusive opportunities. Founded in 1958, NCC supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, grow, and thrive in their community through our Early Learning and Early Intervention Center (ELC) and Adult Community Support Services. With our Baby Bloomers Urban Garden, we are expanding access to healthy food options and nutrition education for Wards 7 and 8 children and families in Washington, DC.For more information about NCCvisit www.nccinc.org

