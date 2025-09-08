CIX Releases the First Installment of a New Album Series, GO Chapter 1 : GO Together

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About seven months after the release of their mini album THUNDER FEVER, CIX has made their second comeback of 2025 with their eighth mini-album, GO Chapter 1 : GO Together . This EP marks the beginning of a new release series that will complete the narratives from both of their HELLO and OK album series, which were inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.“CIX is back with the eighth EP, GO Chapter 1 : GO Together! As we worked diligently on our new album, I’m very curious and excited to see our fans' reaction to our new songs and concept images. All members also worked out a lot to showcase a new charm that we’ve never shared as CIX before! I believe our fans will enjoy following our storyline as we launch a new album series. I hope you give lots of love and support for this album!” - BX, Leader of CIXGO Chapter 1 : GO Together delves into themes of sin, salvation, and the essence of love, while conveying the message of understanding and conviction. The mini-album opens with “S.O.S,” an uptempo track that describes an answer and its reasoning to one’s desperate search for salvation. The title track, “ 니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU) ,” features a blend of diverse rhythms and instruments to express the narrator’s search for the most desirable remedies in life and the curiosity that arises on the way. “UPSTANDER” tells a contrasting story to the one told in the B-side track “Bystander” from CIX’s second mini-album, HELLO Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place. While “Bystander” talks about guilt and justification of keeping oneself away from other people’s business, “UPSTANDER” highlights the importance of stepping closer and leaning on each other. GO Chapter 1 : GO Together closes with “환상 속의 그대 (IN MY DREAMS),” a medium-tempo ballad track that shares one’s endless yearning for ideals through mysterious yet dreamy atmospheres. BX, leader and main rapper of CIX, participated in the composition and lyric writing for “니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU),” as well as lyrics for “S.O.S” and “UPSTANDER.”“For this album, we poured extra care into choreography. We received multiple samples and shared many ideas among ourselves, trying to find the best choreography for our performance. There was a lot of love and care throughout the preparation process. In addition, this album is deeply connected to our lore, so I think you’ll be able to enjoy it even more if you focus on every lyric and the music video. We hope you enjoy listening to and show much love to our album, GO Chapter 1 : GO Together!” - HYUNSUK, Member of CIXABOUT CIXCIX is a South Korean K-pop under C9 Entertainment. They made their debut in 2019 with their EP, 'HELLO' Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger. Their name stands for “Complete in X,” where each of the members’ uncertainties come together to become complete as one. The group consists of BX, SEUNGHUN, YONGHEE, and HYUNSUK.Their debut track, “Movie Star,” won first place on SBS funE’s “THE SHOW,” only seven days after its release. They were nominated for the Rookie of the Year awards at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and the 34th Golden Disc Awards, and won the K-POP Artist award at the 30th Korea Culture Entertainment Awards and the Post Generation award at the Hanteo Music Awards 2022. Since their debut, CIX embarked on three world tours in total across Asia, Europe, and North America, proving their popularity and impact as a global group to international audiences.

CIX(씨아이엑스) - 니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU) MV

