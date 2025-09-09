Nothreat Joins Google for Startups Cloud Program to Advance AI-Powered Threat Prevention

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat™, a UK-based AI cybersecurity company, has joined the Google for Startups Cloud Program , gaining access to Google Cloud resources, technical labs, architectural mentorship, and the startup community. The program will support the company’s expansion across new markets, helping accelerate threat modeling, system testing, and large-scale deployment of its core AI technologies.The global cybersecurity market was valued at $268 billion in 2024, with projections reaching $302 billion in 2025 and nearly $878 billion by 2034. Founded in 2023, Nothreat develops a unified platform for autonomous threat prevention, deception, and real-time incident response — purpose-built for web, IoT (Internet of Things), OT (Operational Technology), and high-compliance environments. Its patented technologies include CyberEcho, an adaptive clone-based deception system; AIoT Defender, an ultra-light software firewall; and AI Analyzer, a structured agentic AI framework for real-time threat analysis and natural-language incident reporting. At the core of Nothreat’s expertise and innovation is its in-house AI Scientific Team, whose published research and internal models form the foundation for each product’s autonomy, accuracy, and reproducibility.The Google for Startups Cloud Program enables Nothreat to expand cloud-based simulation pipelines, validate detection strategies, and run accelerated workloads to support continuous learning. The company will use the program’s technical infrastructure to increase the volume and complexity of threat scenarios processed per day, supporting faster iteration and model calibration without compromising data sovereignty. Mentorship from Google engineers and access to the startup ecosystem will also support rapid go-to-market testing and integration with partners across OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), telco, and SOC (Security Operations Center) environments.“Our goal is to build proactive cybersecurity that adapts at machine speed. With Google Cloud’s support, we’re scaling the capabilities of our AI research team to deepen our understanding of advanced threats and contribute to the broader security community — not just through technology, but through scientific insight and shared intelligence,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat.Nothreat’s solutions have been validated in some of the world’s most demanding environments through strategic collaborations. With Lenovo, Nothreat embeds its AIoT Defender firewall into ThinkEdge devices, delivering built-in protection at the edge. In partnership with Proxima Tech, the company powers one of Azerbaijan’s most advanced managed Security Operations Centers, providing large-scale threat monitoring for major enterprises. Through a strategic alliance with Azerconnect Group, the official connectivity provider of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), Nothreat technologies were deployed to secure the event’s digital infrastructure, ensuring resilience against sophisticated cyber threats. In the sports and entertainment sector, Nothreat protects ticketing systems, fan data, player infrastructure, and live event operations through partnerships with ISD Dubai Sports City, Qarabağ FK, and Pafos FC.About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today’s most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform — an autonomous, self-learning system built on continuous incremental learning, enabling it to adapt to new attacks without forgetting prior knowledge. It solves the longstanding plasticity–stability dilemma in machine learning and requires no human intervention in the training loop, ensuring both adaptability and consistency in defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that span protection of both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer — a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.Contactinfo@nothreat.io

