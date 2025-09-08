Dreame Expands Smart Home Offering with Smart Lock Debut at IFA 2025

Vorführung des Dreame Smart Locks für Besucher auf der Messe. Dreame Smart Lock Familie – europäische und amerikanische Standards.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2025 – Dreame, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced its official entry into the smart lock market at IFA Berlin 2025. This launch marks an important step in the company’s broader smart home strategy, extending its ecosystem with secure and connected door access solutions.Dreame Smart LockThe Dreame Retrofit Smart Lock, featuring RapidShift technology, upgrades existing door cylinders without drilling or structural changes. With 8-Way Smart Access including fingerprint, PIN, Bluetooth, NFC, and geofencing, it provides flexible and convenient entry options for everyday life.Its fingerprint recognition system improves accuracy over time, while TurboForce and SilentNight technology enable fast and quiet unlocking. The lock runs up to eight months on a single charge, and with RapidCharge, it can be fully powered in just two hours. Unlike most smart locks with only keypad tampering protection, this lock features both keypad and lock anti-tamper detection. Whether tampering occurs on the front or rear, you'll receive an alert immediately.With Matter over Thread compatibility and Wi-Fi DirectLink, the Retrofit integrates smoothly into modern smart homes and allows remote access through the Wi-Fi without the need for a separate hub.Dreame Smart LockCreated for American households, the Dreame Smart Lock combines reinforced mechanics with intelligent sensing. Built to ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 standards, it delivers the strength of a traditional lock together with the convenience of connected features.The lock supports eight unlocking methods to fit different lifestyle needs. TurboForce and SilentNight engineering provide quick, quiet operation, making it well-suited for families and late-night returns. With a single downward press of the handle, entry into one smooth motion.Its high-density battery lasts up to eight months on a single charge and can be quickly replenished with USB-C fast charging in two hours. The built-in SafeGuard Security System provides invalid attempts, door status, and environmental risks.Together, these two products demonstrate Dreame’s commitment to building a smarter, more secure home ecosystem. Visitors can explore Dreame’s latest innovations at IFA Berlin 2025, Hall 7.1A, Booth 101.About Dreame TechnologyEstablished in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com/ Media Contact Informationmedia.smartlock@dreame.tech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.