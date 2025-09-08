KLA Schools is Opening a New Corporate School in River Oaks, Texas

RIVER OAKS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KLA Schools of River Oaks, a premier preschool offering a unique and innovative educational experience, is set to open in Houston next spring. This will be the third KLA Schools location in Texas and the first to serve families in the Houston area. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on September 10 at 12:30 p.m. at 1324 West Clay Street, Houston, TX 77019. We invite community members and city officials to join us in celebrating this important milestone.For nearly two decades, KLA Schools has delivered extraordinary early childhood education rooted in creativity, critical thinking, and academic excellence. Our program prepares children to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally through hands-on learning, collaborative projects, unique learning spaces, and experienced educators. At KLA Schools of River Oaks, we will empower each child’s innate learning potential and provide a strong foundation for lifelong learning.“Our school will offer the River Oaks community a nurturing environment where children are inspired to explore the world around them with curiosity and joy,” said Brandi Smith, Head of School. “The early years are a critical time for development. By fostering a love of learning from the start, we support children in building the confidence and skills to follow their passions throughout life.”This new state-of-the-art facility will feature:• Spacious, thoughtfully designed classrooms• A Piazza, a central gathering space that encourages community connection• An Atelier (art studio), designed to spark creativity• Innovative and functional furniture crafted specifically for early childhood education, including handcrafted pieces sourced from Reggio Emilia, ItalyKLA Schools of River Oaks will provide a respectful, secure, and inspiring learning environment where children can thrive and prepare for kindergarten and beyond.Registration is now open! Families are invited to visit our Admissions Office at the River Oaks Shopping Center, Suite 2005-F West Gray, Houston, Tx 77019 to learn more, explore our educational approach, and become a founding family.To learn more please visit https://www.klaschools.com/river-oaks or call 713.955.0009.About KLA SchoolsKLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise serving infants as young as 6 weeks through children up to age 5. Our vision is to provide children with endless opportunities and empower them to make a positive impact on the world. To transform this vision into reality, we dedicate ourselves daily to fostering a safe, innovative, and high-quality education inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. This approach taps into children's natural curiosity and equips them with the skills to overcome challenges and achieve academic success. KLA currently operates 30 locations across the United States, with additional schools in development. We are proud to have been recognized in Newsweek’s 2023 America’s Best Customer Service Companies list (ranked #1 in Employment, Education & Childcare) and in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Top 500 Franchises and Strongest Brands rankings.For more information, visit:To learn about franchise opportunities, visit:

