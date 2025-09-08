Tyre emissions – The Environmental Elephant in The Room

Nick Molden, CEO, Emissions Analytics

UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As CEO of a company specialising in vehicle emissions, Nick Molden believes that in many countries tyres are becoming the biggest source of emissions from in-use vehicles.Speaking in a new interview on the Emissions Analytics’ YouTube page, Nick says:“Tyres are the great unappreciated source of vehicle pollution, threatening soil, water and air quality.”After testing the real-world tailpipe emissions of hundreds of vehicles all over the globe, and more recently analysing emissions from over 500 different tyres, staff at Emissions Analytics are in a good position to provide informed, independent comment on vehicular pollution. During the interview, Nick explains how electrification is dramatically improving tailpipe emissions, but that electric vehicles are currently around 25% heavier, and this translates into 25% greater emissions from tyres.“One of the main dilemmas,” Nick explains in the interview, “is that tyres shed around 100 mg for every kilometre travelled, which takes the form of both microplastics and ultrafine nanoscale particles which are so fine that they stay in the air for longer, can travel deeper into the lungs, and can easily pass into the blood and into the brain.”One of the more concerning insights to emerge from Emissions Analytics’ work is that tyre emissions are dominated by particulates that are so small that they are currently unregulated. As a consequence, local authorities, for example, might grade air quality as ‘good’ because levels of PM10 or PM 2.5 are low, but this may completely ignore the hazard posed by high levels of ultrafine tyre emissions.During the interview, in addition to the threat posed by particulates, Nick explains how the chemical constituents of tyre emissions can be toxic, with little known about their effects or behaviour in soil, water or the air. He therefore highlights the urgent need for more research into the health and environmental effects of tyre pollution. This, he explains, is vitally important, and urges a collaborative approach between academia, industry and the regulators. To encourage this partnership, Emissions Analytics produces a quarterly summary of research into tyre emissions and sustainability - known as Tyre Insights. The company also organises the Tyre Emissions & Sustainability 2026 international conferences where academia, industry and regulators come together to exchange ideas and best practice.The full interview is available on: YouTube‘Tyre Insights’ is available here: www.emissionsanalytics.com/tyre-insights Vehicle emissions conferences: www.emissionsanalytics.com/events About UsEmissions Analytics is a global provider of independent real-world testing and analysis of tailpipe and tyre emissions. Headquartered near Oxford in the United Kingdom, with facilities in North America, Australia and Europe, the company delivers a comprehensive range of testing services across a wide range of on-road and off-road applications.Unencumbered by vested interests, and technology agnostic, Emissions Analytics compiles large databases of independent test data on real-world product performance to deliver market insights, so that clients can make reliable, data-driven decisions.Real-world tailpipe emissions testing is the foundation of the business, working globally in applications ranging from cars to marine vessels. In recent years, the company has expanded its range of testing services to include additional environmental challenges such as vehicle interior air quality and pollution from brake and tyre emissions.Contact UsEmissions Analytics (Head Office)CR Bates Industrial EstateWycombe Road, Stokenchurch, High WycombeBuckinghamshire HP14 3PDUnited KingdomEmail: info@emissionsanalytics.comMedia enquiries: media@emissionsanalytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.