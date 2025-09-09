Saudi Media Professional Obeid Dakhil Al- Eyadhi Expands Role from Print to Digital

AL-MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi journalist and media professional Obeid Dakhil Al-Eyadhi announced the expansion of his professional activities from traditional print journalism to digital platforms, reflecting the broader transformation of the media landscape in the Kingdom and the Gulf region.

Al-Eyadhi, who previously held key editorial roles at leading Saudi newspapers including Okaz and Ekhbareat, has also served as a media spokesperson for the Municipal Council in Al-Madinah. In addition, he played a founding role in establishing the Al-Madinah Media Professionals Association and later launched the Al-Ilam Al-Raqi Platform, an initiative designed to promote media literacy and professional dialogue.

Expanding to Digital Platforms

In recent years, Al-Eyadhi has increasingly focused on digital channels to connect with wider audiences. On his official Snapchat account (@raqi00011), he shares motivational content, educational advice, and positive news stories aimed at engaging younger users.

“Snapchat allows for instant interaction,” Al-Eyadhi said. “It’s a way to reach large audiences quickly while also hearing back from them directly. For me, sincerity and authenticity are essential for building sustainable influence online.”

Views on Influencer Marketing

Al-Eyadhi has also expressed his perspective on the rise of influencer marketing in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where Snapchat plays a central role. He emphasizes that authenticity and consistency remain the cornerstones of sustainable influence in a digital space that often rewards short-term trends.

Looking Ahead

As both a journalist and educator, Al-Eyadhi is committed to supporting the next generation of media professionals. He regularly engages with students and emerging creators, encouraging them to use media as a tool for empowerment and positive engagement.

“I believe the future of media in Saudi Arabia lies in blending traditional credibility with the opportunities offered by digital platforms,” Al-Eyadhi added.

About Obeid Dakhil Al-Eyadhi

Obeid Dakhil Al-Eyadhi is a Saudi media professional with a background in mathematics and a career spanning journalism, education, and digital communication. He has served in leadership roles at major Saudi newspapers, represented the Municipal Council of Al-Madinah as a media spokesperson, and contributed to building professional media associations and initiatives. Today, he is active in both traditional media and digital platforms, with a growing focus on engaging audiences through social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.