More Clarity, Less Effort: Timly Software Optimizes Inventory Management Through Innovative Cloud Technology

— Philipp Baumann, Co-Founder and CEO

ZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timly, a leading provider of smart inventory management solutions, empowers businesses across industries to manage their assets digitally, efficiently, and with complete transparency.The cloud-based, user-friendly platform centralizes the management of equipment, tools, IT assets, fleets, contracts, and more. Its flexible architecture allows any type of asset to be tracked digitally using QR codes, providing a clear overview of all resources in one place.By digitizing and automating processes, Timly helps organizations cut costs, save time, and eliminate inefficiencies. From maintenance management , scheduling, and stock tracking to license management and employee training records, Timly ensures businesses maintain full control of their resources—anytime, anywhere.Proven Across IndustriesTimly is already trusted by organizations in a wide range of sectors, including:- Construction: Digital tracking of tools, machinery, fleet assets, and safety documentation to boost efficiency and safety on-site.- IT & Facility Management: Centralized device monitoring, license and access management, and maintenance scheduling—all in one intuitive platform.- Healthcare: Reliable tracking of medical equipment, streamlined supply management, and compliance with strict regulatory requirements.- Public Sector & Municipalities: Structured oversight of IT infrastructure, equipment, and assets for smooth and transparent operations.- Education & Research: Supporting universities and research institutions with efficient management of technical and IT equipment, driving clarity and organization.- Industry & Logistics: Transparent, trackable processes for machine maintenance, stock levels, and production resources, increasing both safety and productivity.Smarter Tools for Modern DemandsTimly replaces outdated, error-prone spreadsheets with smart digital tools such as QR code-based asset tagging, automated maintenance reminders, role-based user permissions, and mobile access. The result: higher efficiency, stronger compliance, and greater confidence in day-to-day operations.“We developed Timly to address a real-world challenge: the complexity and inaccuracy of traditional inventory management,” said Philipp Baumann, Co-Founder and CEO of Timly. “Our platform is intuitive, flexible, and powerful — and it evolves with the needs of our customers.”Customer-Centric InnovationTimly is committed to close collaboration with its customers, providing personal support and continuously enhancing its platform. The solution is tailored to evolving industry-specific requirements, ensuring businesses can sustainably reduce administrative burdens and focus on what matters most.About Timly SoftwareTimly is a Swiss SaaS company specializing in digital inventory management software . Its platform helps businesses of all sizes—from small enterprises to large corporations — manage assets more efficiently, prevent losses, and simplify compliance with regulatory requirements. By bringing transparency and structure to inventory processes, Timly empowers organizations to operate with greater efficiency and control.For more information, visit: https://www.timly.com

