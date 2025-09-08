Southern University partners with ALIVE Podcast Network to champion student narratives

ALIVE will soon announce additional HBCU partnerships as it continues to expand access, elevate diverse voices, and cement its role as a cultural catalyst.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern University & A&M College has made history as the first historically Black university to distribute student-produced content through the ALIVE Podcast Network, streaming on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV this fall. The partnership ensures that up-and-coming storytellers have the same stages as the world’s leading media creators.

“We are extremely excited to have the Southern University channel available on the ALIVE Podcast Network,” said John K. Pierre, chancellor. “This expands the university's footprint beyond our campus and state lines. More importantly, it equips our students with real-world experience writing, producing, and distributing content that reflects their unique perspectives.”

ALIVE Podcast Network is the first Black woman–owned podcast network with proprietary technology, built to amplify all voices and give creators ownership of their narratives. Founded by Angel Livas, a Howard University graduate, ALIVE has become a safe space for authentic storytelling while equipping creators with tools to monetize and thrive in an industry that often overlooks them.

“Students across all disciplines now have access to a distribution platform that has the power to put their work in front of millions,” Livas said. “As an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) alumna, this moment is especially meaningful. I know firsthand the innovation, talent, and cultural impact that lives within our institutions. Partnering with Southern University means their students’ voices won’t just be heard — they’ll help shape the future of media.”

Earlier this year, Southern University students earned an Emmy Award for their documentary “The Hidden Sport,” underscoring the level of excellence already emanating from the institution. With this partnership, their stories will now reach far wider audiences across both audio and video platforms.

The first program to debut under this partnership is the SU Ag Podcast, produced by Southern University’s College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Previously available only on Apple Podcasts, the show will now stream on Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, ALIVE’s mobile app (iOS + Android), and for the first time, television platforms.

And this is just the beginning. ALIVE Podcast Network will soon announce additional HBCU partnerships as it continues to expand access, elevate diverse voices, and cement its role as a cultural catalyst for the next generation of creators.

To learn more about ALIVE, go to alivepodcastnetwork.com.

