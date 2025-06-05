Success Leaves Clues: Dr. D Ivan Young Drops Them on New Series Coming to ALIVE’s Roku, Apple TV & Fire TV Channels

Dr. D Ivan Young joins ALIVE Podcast Network ALIVE heads to ROKU, FIRE and APPLE TV

Globally Renowned Celebrity Life Coach, Dr. D Ivan Young, Joins ALIVE Podcast Network’s Inaugural Streaming Lineup on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you’re aiming to build wealth, shift your mindset, and walk in purpose, you need more than motivation… you need a plan.

Dr. D Ivan Young—internationally celebrated ICF Master Certified Coach, Behavioral Neuroscience and Relationship Expert, is the newest powerhouse voice to join the ALIVE Podcast Network®, debuting as part of its historic Juneteenth streaming launch on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

In his fast-paced, no-fluff show “Conversations with Dr. D Ivan Young,” viewers won’t just hear good stories—they’ll walk away with blueprints for success from chart-topping artists, reality stars, politicians, global entrepreneurs, and self-made millionaires.

“You may or may not know our weekly featured guest,” says Dr. D, “but after a Conversation with me—you’ll never forget them.”

Each 30-minute episode follows Dr. D’s signature three-part formula:

PROOF – Real wins, real numbers, real receipts

PAIN – The moments that nearly broke them

PLAN – The strategy that took them from struggle to phenomenal success

The show premieres June 19, as part of ALIVE’s historic leap to streaming—making it the first Black woman-owned podcast network to debut across Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV simultaneously.

“We’re launching a platform that puts real knowledge, real freedom, and real power in the hands of our audience,” says ALIVE founder and CEO Angel N. Livas. “Dr. D Ivan Young is the perfect voice to reflect that mission—he teaches, he provokes, and he elevates.”

With an audience spanning ages 20 to 50+, “Conversations with Dr. D Ivan Young” delivers weekly game-changing insights, offering concrete tools for anyone ready to grow their net and self-worth. Because success isn’t luck—it’s a formula. And Dr. D is handing you the cheat codes to an extraordinary life.

Earlier this week, ALIVE announced Emmy Award-winning journalist, Jeff Pegues is slated to release "Person of Interest with Jeff Pegues," as part of their starting lineup along with other notable programs like Pivotal Moment, Healing Through Conversations, and Minding My Damn Business.

Beginning June 19, these shows and more will stream exclusively on The ALIVE Podcast Network Apps and platforms.

For interview requests, images, or media inquiries, please contact: ashley@alivepodcastnetwork.com | www.ALIVEPodcastNetwork.com

@ALIVEPodcastapp | @DrDIvanYoung



About ALIVE Podcast Network®

The ALIVE Podcast Network® is a Black woman-owned media tech company on a mission to amplify Black voices and reclaim narrative control through podcasting, storytelling, and streaming innovation. Founded by award-winning producer and visionary entrepreneur Angel N. Livas, ALIVE provides a platform where culture meets content—unapologetically.

Launched in 2022, ALIVE distributes over 100 original podcasts through its proprietary app and all major directories, offering creators tools for monetization, visibility, and ownership. In June 2025, ALIVE will launch the first Black woman-owned podcast network to stream across Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, marking a historic leap in access and visibility for Black storytellers.

From mental health to business, politics to faith—ALIVE curates shows that reflect the depth, range, and brilliance of the Black experience. The network's ecosystem empowers creators to build sustainable brands, while providing global audiences with content that informs, innovates and inspires.

