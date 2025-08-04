ALIVE Podcast Network Heats Up the End of Summer with Fresh Voices, New Shows & Cultural Conversations

A New Lineup of Podcasts! For those who love the culture. Ready for inspiration, innovation, and information - learn more about ALIVE in '25 Podcast Summit

Over a dozen new shows added to the ALIVE Podcast Network's Summer Line-up!

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ALIVE Podcast Network is closing out the summer strong with a powerful mix of new podcast programming—perfect for listeners gearing up for back-to-school, back-to-work, or just in need of a mental reset. Whether you're craving inspiration, real talk, or cultural insight, ALIVE delivers daily doses of rich, relevant content that honors the diversity of Black experiences.

And now, for the first time ever, select ALIVE shows are also streaming on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV—expanding the reach of Black creators like never before.

"Black voices deserve to be seen and heard—on every platform," says Angel N. Livas, Founder and CEO of ALIVE Podcast Network. "Whether you're watching on your couch or listening on your commute, ALIVE meets you where you are—serving up storytelling that inspires, educates, and empowers.”

New Shows You’ll Love This Season:

Deep Conversations Podcast w/ Ryan Stewart

Real conversations with top entrepreneurs, comedians, and hip-hop creatives—all through a cultural lens that amplifies Black and Brown stories.

Conversations with Dr. D Ivan Young

Fast-paced, 30-minute episodes with celebrity life coach Dr. D, featuring chart-toppers, moguls, and self-made success stories. Learn from their pain, their plan—and apply it.

Twenty 'Til Podcast w/ Jaisha Smalls

A safe space for the real, raw, and sometimes ridiculous moments of your 20s. Authentic convos, solid advice, and community.

Andre The Podcast w/ Andre Lacy

Smart, thought-provoking interviews with newsmakers and cultural disruptors, covering what’s now and what’s next.

Books en Vogue Podcast

A creative audio experience reimagining your favorite book characters. Great for readers and those rediscovering the joy of reading.

Person of Interest w/ Jeff Pegues

Emmy-winning journalist Jeff Pegues interviews influential voices across politics, sports, and entertainment with unmatched insight.

White Coats & Real Talk w/ Dr. Angel White

A real look inside Black excellence in healthcare. From personal triumphs to systemic challenges—this one’s raw and empowering.

Dynamic Decisions Podcast w/ Teasha Cable

How top leaders use data to make smarter decisions and drive meaningful change. A must-listen for innovators and strategists.

Black Nerds Matter w/ Deidric Davis

Interviews with diverse guests exploring science, curiosity, and the stories of Black nerds making waves in STEM.

Imperfect Genius

Honest conversations with women in tech and entrepreneurship proving that flaws can still lead to phenomenal success.

Side Hustle Saturday w/ Lisa Brown

Real talk and smart strategies to grow your side hustle—one Saturday at a time. For dreamers who take action.

From My Experience

Real talk, real stories, real life. This weekly show dives into personal experiences, pop culture, and today’s cultural climate—offering encouragement, laughter, and lessons from diverse voices across the globe.

Crowned to Serve

For women who wear their crowns with purpose. This bold, unfiltered podcast explores confidence, calling, and community—serving up truth, motivation, and legacy-building realness for today’s queens.

Select shows now available on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and all major podcast platforms.

Plus, for those looking for a unique in-person experience to meet your favorite podcasters - Join us LIVE at the ALIVE in '25 Podcast Summit—November 4–6 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California.

Whether you're a podcast lover, content creator, or brand ready to tap into the Black creative economy—this is the event for you. Register now at: www.alivepodcastnetwork.com/alive-in-25

Explore more at: www.alivepodcastnetwork.com or download the ALIVE Podcast Network app.

About ALIVE Podcast Network

Founded by award-winning producer and media tech innovator Angel N. Livas, ALIVE Podcast Network is where Black stories are honored, elevated, and amplified. With over 100 original shows—and growing—ALIVE provides creators the platform, tools, and visibility to thrive.

