The Music Industry Gets A Full-Scale Decentralized Reboot as DMCC Lists on MEXC, Tier-1 Exchanges

DMC is set to list its Decentralized Music Chain Coin (DMCC) on MEXC on September 9th, as part of its planned token rollout on leading crypto exchanges.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DMCC is the utility execution token at the core of the Decentralized Music Chain. DMC uses AI tools and blockchain technology to break structures that were intentionally set up to obfuscate the creative process, make revenue streams opaque, delay payment cycles, and exploit creators’ copyright protection.The DMCC token allows users to access four platforms (DAIM, D-Factory, DeXus, and DiscoverFeed) that were created to cover the entire music creation and monetization journey. For example, anyone can use the DMCC token to prompt AI tools to create and license their music.They can also support and collaborate with their favorite creators and professional songwriters, DJs, and producers, and earn DMCC for their contributions to the ecosystem.DMCC is the key to a fair, efficient, and rewarding music experienceThe DMCC token moving forward toward its MEXC listing is core to DMC’s plan to leverage the decentralization, transparency, and automation that blockchain provides to democratize music making and distribute revenue fairly among music creators and contributors, while fostering healthier interactions with music consumers.The global revenue from recorded music alone was up to $30 billion in 2024. The International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) already projects that the generative AI music and audiovisual content market could grow from $3.5 billion to approximately $75 billion in the next five years.That does not even account for ticket and merchandise sales at live concerts, where Taylor Swift’s Eras tour singlehandedly grossed over $2 billion dollars from 149 shows around the world.However, even the biggest names in the music industry face exploitation. Taylor Swift had to endure a protracted battle to reclaim the masters for her own records, resolving a dispute that started because of a deal that a 13-year-old Taylor Swift signed decades ago.These exploitative patterns are some of the inherent issues that the Decentralized Music Chain plans to resolve as it crosses its planned DMCC listing milestone.~ Nicky Romero, Netherlands-based DMC Partner DJ.DMC will continue to share updates about its progress, upcoming MEXC listing, and subsequent DMCC token launches via official channels.About DMC - DMCC (Decentralized Music Chain) is a next-generation Web3 music ecosystem that transforms the way music is created, distributed, monetized, and experienced. By combining advanced AI, decentralized blockchain infrastructure, and creator-first principles, DMCC empowers artists, DJs, producers, and fans to collaborate in an open, transparent, and borderless environment.

