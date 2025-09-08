Global Seal of Biliteracy Honored at 2025 PIEoneer Awards Celebrating a Global Victory for Language Equity

Receiving the PIEoneer of the Year Award “Highly Commended” honor is both humbling and exhilarating,” — Linda Egnatz, Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Seal of Biliteracy (United States), a free international language certification program, was recognized with the distinguished “Highly Commended” honor in the PIEoneer of the Year Award category at the 2025 PIEoneer Awards, celebrating its innovative impact on language education worldwide, held on Friday, September 5, at London’s historic Guildhall.The PIEoneer of the Year flagship award category is considered one of the most respected accolades in international education and recognizes extraordinary innovation, impact, and leadership. Earning the PIEoneer of the Year distinction highlights the Global Seal’s trailblazing work to make multilingual recognition accessible, equitable, and celebrated across the globe.Since its inception, the Global Seal of Biliteracy has been on a mission to open doors through language. By providing free, internationally recognized, and stackable credentials in more than 160 languages, the program empowers learners of all ages to showcase their bilingual and multilingual skills. Today, more than 60,000 individuals across 67 countries hold a Global Seal credential—unlocking opportunities for education, employment, and global mobility.“Receiving the PIEoneer of the Year Award “Highly Commended” honor is both humbling and exhilarating,” said Linda Egnatz, Executive Director of the Global Seal of Biliteracy. “This award is a celebration of the power of language to unite people, break barriers, and build a more inclusive world. It affirms our vision that multilingualism should be recognized, valued, and rewarded everywhere.”The PIEoneer Awards, hosted annually by The PIE News, are the only global awards dedicated to honoring innovation and achievement in international education. Competing alongside leading organizations and institutions worldwide, the Global Seal of Biliteracy now joins an elite group of visionaries shaping the future of education and skills recognition.About the Global Seal of BiliteracyThe Global Seal of Biliteracy provides free, internationally consistent certification of language proficiency for learners of any age. With three stackable levels, Functional Fluency, Working Fluency, and Professional Fluency, the credential offers a portable way to demonstrate multilingual skills that enhance employability, support higher education, and strengthen cross-cultural understanding in today’s interconnected world.To learn more about certification, visit www.theglobalseal.com

