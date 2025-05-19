Global Seal of Biliteracy Named Finalist for Prestigious PIEoneer of the Year Award 2025

The Global Seal of Biliteracy has been selected as a PIE finalist The Global Seal of Biliteracy launches a new digital platfrom

This nomination affirms the value of multilingual skills and the need for equitable recognition across borders.” — Linda Egnatz, Executive Director

FRANKFORT, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Seal of Biliteracy (United States), a trailblazing international language certification program, has been named a finalist for the PIEoneer of the Year Award at the upcoming PIEoneer Awards 2025. This recognition celebrates the organization’s global impact in promoting multilingualism and providing free, accessible credentials in over 150 languages.Founded by Avant, the language proficiency company, , the Global Seal of Biliteracy empowers individuals to showcase their language proficiency through stackable, portable, and internationally recognized certification. Since its launch, the initiative has awarded over 53,000 certificates across 64 countries, helping bilingual individuals unlock opportunities in education, careers, and global mobility.“Being recognized alongside such influential organizations in international education is an incredible honor,” said Linda Egnatz, Executive Director at the Global Seal of Biliteracy. “This nomination affirms the value of multilingual skills and the need for equitable recognition across borders.”The PIEoneer Awards, hosted by The PIE News, are the only global awards dedicated to honoring innovation and excellence in international education. Each year, the event brings together global leaders and changemakers to spotlight breakthrough initiatives shaping the future of education. The 2025 ceremony will be held on Friday, September 5th at London’s iconic Guildhall.The PIEoneer of the Year Award is among the most prestigious categories, recognizing organizations whose innovative work has the potential for national or global impact. This year’s finalists include:-EasyTransfer (UK)-EDGE Tutor International (Philippines)-ES Dubai (UAE)-NAFSA Oxford Test of English & Studyportals - Global Enrolment Benchmark Survey (Global)-QS Quacquarelli Symonds – World Future Skills Index (Global)-Global Seal of Biliteracy (US)About the Global Seal of BiliteracyThe Global Seal of Biliteracy offers free, internationally recognized certification in language proficiency for individuals of all ages. With three levels—Functional Fluency, Working Fluency, and Professional Fluency—the credential provides a flexible, stackable way to demonstrate multilingual skills. Designed for a global audience, the Global Seal promotes language equity, enhances employability, and supports access to higher education in an increasingly multilingual world.To learn more about the Global Seal of Biliteracy or apply for certification, visit www.theglobalseal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.