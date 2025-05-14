Global Seal of Biliteracy Surpasses 50,000 Certifications as Schools Connect Language Skills to Career Success

NWCTA

FRANKFORT, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Seal of Biliteracy , an international language certification program that recognizes bilingualism and biliteracy in individuals of any age, is proud to announce the issuance of its 50,000th credential. This significant milestone was achieved in partnership with Northwest Career and Technical Academy (NWCTA), a public magnet high school in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, where 16 students recently earned the Global Seal. Their accomplishment reflects the growing demand for multilingual talent in today’s workforce and highlights how high schools are equipping students with real-world, career-ready skills.Founded by Avant, the language proficiency company, The Global Seal of Biliteracy, which was recently named a PIEoneer of the Year award 2025 finalist, offers free, portable, and internationally recognized credentials in more than 150 languages. With certified recipients in 64 countries, the Seal includes three stackable levels - Functional Fluency, Working Fluency, and Professional Fluency - allowing students and adult learners alike to demonstrate verified language proficiency across a range of contexts.At NWCTA, a public magnet high school serving approximately 1,850 students across career-focused programs like Biomedicine, Culinary Arts, and Engineering, the Global Seal of Biliteracy is more than a certificate—it’s a powerful motivator and a mark of real-world readiness.“Many of our students aren’t at the top of their class or necessarily college-bound,” said Jennifer Newman-Cornell, World Language Department Chair. “Some are heritage speakers or English learners. For some, the Global Seal might be the only award they receive on Senior Awards Night. It gives them pride, a sense of accomplishment, and most importantly, a credential they can take into the workforce.”The benefits of this credential extend far beyond recognition. In industries such as manufacturing, construction, and healthcare, sectors where NWCTA graduates often begin their careers, hiring verified bilinguals is smart business. Case studies from Europe demonstrate that businesses prioritizing multilingualism have significantly increased their exports and avoided missing out on lucrative opportunities. The research has led to a study of the “economics of multilingualism” in which it was discovered that language diversity in Switzerland generates 9% of GDP.“Being able to communicate in multiple languages gives our students a distinct advantage, especially in service industries like hospitality and healthcare,” said Principal Laura Willis. “The Global Seal of Biliteracy not only affirms their cultural identities, but also connects language learning with workforce readiness and global citizenship.”Speaking your customer's language is more crucial than ever. The old mantra expressed by Willy Brandt, former German Chancellor, still rings true: "If I'm selling to you, I speak your language. But if I'm buying, dann müssen Sie Deutsch sprechen [then you have to speak German]." This customer-centric approach is backed by compelling data: 72.4% of consumers are more likely to purchase products when information is available in their native language.The Global Seal of Biliteracy is helping to close equity gaps by certifying language skills for all learners, from college-bound students to adult learners, heritage speakers, and those in Career and Technical Education (CTE) or Vocational Education and Training (VET) pathways. As more schools integrate workplace credentials into their curricula, the Global Seal stands out as a tool that bridges academic achievement and employability.“Celebrate what you want to duplicate,” said Global Seal of Biliteracy Executive Director Linda Egnatz. “Every certificate we issue represents more than a test result—it’s a message to learners that their language skills are valuable and can be used in the workplace. NWCTA’s students show us what’s possible when language learning is connected to students’ career goals and identities.”The Global Seal of Biliteracy invites schools, employers, and institutions worldwide to recognize and reward the multilingual talents that strengthen communities, promote safety, and enable economic growth.About the Global Seal of BiliteracyThe Global Seal of Biliteracy is a pioneering organization founded by Avant offering free certification in over 150 languages, enabling individuals to demonstrate their language proficiency worldwide. The program provides three distinct certification levels - Functional Fluency, Working Fluency, and Professional Fluency, each acknowledging different stages of language proficiency. The certificates, recognized internationally, empower recipients to showcase their language skills to educational institutions and employers across borders. Global Seal credentials are stackable and digitally-shareable. Emphasizing the importance of multilingualism in today's global economy, the Global Seal of Biliteracy celebrates linguistic achievements and enhances opportunities in multicultural environments.

