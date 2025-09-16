MoneyGram Expands Access to Cross-Border Payments in Macau with GLOBAL REMIT Partnership

MACAO, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, today announced a partnership with Global Remittances Company Limited (“GLOBAL REMIT”).Effective immediately, GLOBAL REMIT now offers fast, secure and globally trusted cross-border payment services via the MoneyGram network, which spans nearly 500,000 retail locations and five billion digital endpoints across over 200 countries and territories. To send and receive international money transfers, customers can visit GLOBAL REMIT’s location at Travessa Do Bispo No. 8 B, Macau, strategically located in a high-foot-traffic area, providing accessibility for local residents and migrant workers.“We are proud to partner with MoneyGram as part of our mission to provide fast, reliable and accessible remittance services to our customers,” said Filipe Cunha Santos, Managing Director, Global Remittances Company Ltd. “MoneyGram’s global network and real-time payout capabilities will significantly improve our service delivery. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to the communities we serve.”“We are excited to welcome Macau to our global network,” said Ahmed Ali VP of Middle East and Asia Pacific Sales at MoneyGram. “Expanding into new markets is core to our mission of making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Through our partnership with GLOBAL REMIT, we are thrilled to help customers across Macau stay connected to their loved ones around the world.”About MoneyGramMoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. MoneyGram spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong and high-performing corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for four consecutive years.MoneyGram Media Contactmedia@moneygram.comAbout Global Remittances Company LimitedGlobal Remittances Company Limited, or GLOBAL REMIT™, was awarded the Remittance License by the Macau Chief Executive Order 13/2020, published on the Official Gazette number 18 on 4th May 2020, and the Company was incorporated on 1st June 2020. We are licensed by the Government Monetary Authority of Macau to operate as an official Remittance Company provider in Macau. We have been serving the remittance needs of the community for over 4 years and continue to innovate with digital solutions and global partnerships.Global Remit Media ContactCustomer.service@globalremittnaces.mo

