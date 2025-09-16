MoneyGram Expands Access to Cross-Border Payments in Vietnam Through SeAbank Partnership

Mr. Hoang Huy Chuong, Deputy Head of SeABank Retail Banking Division with Mr. Vjay Raj Poduval, Head of South East Asia at MoneyGram

VIETNAM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, today announced a partnership with Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB), one of Vietnam’s largest commercial banks.Through this partnership, MoneyGram customers around the world can send money to Vietnam for loved ones to pick up at any of SeABank’s 181 branches nationwide. Consumers can send transfers via MoneyGram Online or by visiting any of the nearly 500,000 MoneyGram retail locations across over 200 countries and territories.“We are excited to partner with SeABank and expand our physical presence in Vietnam, offering consumers even more convenient, local access points to our global payments network,” said Mr. Vijay Raj Poduval, Head of South East Asia at MoneyGram.This partnership builds on MoneyGram’s collaboration with various financial institutions in Vietnam for over 20 years. This partnership expands MoneyGram’s physical presence in Vietnam to nearly 5,000 retail locations.Established in 1994, SeABank is a listed, medium-sized commercial bank in Vietnam offering a full range of products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and corporates. It has been named in the Top 10 Reputable Vietnamese Private Commercial Bank in the past two years.“SeABank is delighted to partner with MoneyGram in this dynamic and growing cross-border payments market,” said Mr. Hoang Huy Chuong – Deputy Head of SeABank Retail Banking Division. “We believe strategic collaborations can serve our customers who are more used to collecting cash at branches or those who are more likely to use the mobile and app services. Working with a trusted partner like MoneyGram enhances our quality service to better serving our customers across Vietnam.”An estimated USD16 billion in remittances were sent to Vietnam in 2024, according to VietnamPlus. To meet the growing demand for dependable cross-border services, MoneyGram is committed to further network expansion across the country.1 VietnamPlus: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/remittances-reach-about-16-billion-usd-in-2024-post308362.vnp About MoneyGramMoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. MoneyGram spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong and high-performing corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for four consecutive years.MoneyGram Media Contactmedia@moneygram.comAbout SeA BankEstablished in 1994, SeABank is one of the leading joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam with nearly 4 million customers, nearly 5,300 employees and 181 transaction points nationwide. SeABank's goal is to become a typical retail bank with a customer-centric strategy by providing a diverse system of financial products and services to individuals, small businesses and large enterprises. SeABank is considered one of the important banks in the banking system with a charter capital of VND 28,450 billion, ranked Ba3 by Moody's in many important categories, and is one of the first banks to implement Basel III international risk management standards.According to the development strategy of "Digital Convergence", SeABank focuses on digitizing products and services as well as applying technology in internal operations and investing in building modern technology infrastructure to optimize processes, increase operational efficiency, bring customers a different experience of digital banking services, aiming to become the most favorite retail bank.Media contact:Mr. Tran Huy HungDeputy Head of SeABank Communications and Marketing DepartmentEmail: hung.th@seabank.com.vn | Website: www.seabank.com.vn

