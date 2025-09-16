MoneyGram Expands Access to Cross-Border Payments in Vietnam Through Nam A Bank Partnership

Mr. Ha Huy Cuong, Deputy General Director of Nam A Bank with Mr. Vijay Raj Poduval, Head of South East Asia at MoneyGram.

HCM, VIETNAM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, today announced a partnership with Nam A Bank, one of the first joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam.Through this partnership, MoneyGram customers around the world can now send money to Vietnam for loved ones to pick up cash in Vietnamese dong, and U.S dollar at any of Nam A Bank’s 250 branches nationwide. Senders can initiate transfers via MoneyGram Online or by visiting any of the nearly 500,000 MoneyGram retail locations globally.“We continuously look to expand MoneyGram’s network through trusted bank partners in Vietnam to meet the needs of the Vietnamese community and its diaspora across the globe. Nam A Bank provides comprehensive transfer solutions in Vietnam, including convenient cash pick up services and mobile banking for its clients. Partnering with Nam A Bank can further enhance our support to the growth of the remittance sector in Vietnam and service our customers worldwide,” said Vijay Raj Poduval, Head of South East Asia at MoneyGram.This collaboration builds on MoneyGram’s partnerships with various financial institutions in Vietnam, adding hundreds of locations to its network of nearly 5,000 retail locations in the nation.“Nam A Bank is delighted to partner with MoneyGram to expand our reach to grow in this dynamic cross-border payments market,” said Mr. Vo Hoang Hai - Deputy General Director of Nam A Bank. “The formation of this strategic partnership further reinforces Nam A Bank’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and broadening access to international money transfer services that are fast, secure, and convenient for all customers. This collaboration not only fosters the development of cross-border payment solutions but also strengthens our ability to connect with and serve the global community of over 6 million overseas Vietnamese. ”An estimated USD 16 billion in remittances were sent to Vietnam in 2024, according to VietnamPlus1. To meet the growing demand for dependable cross-border services, MoneyGram is committed to further network expansion across the country.1 VietnamPlus: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/remittances-reach-about-16-billion-usd-in-2024-post308362.vnp About Nam A Commercial Joint Stock BankNam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank ( Nam A Bank ), established in 1992, is one of the first joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam. Nam A Bank has continuously expanded its branch network and enhanced service quality. The Bank supports a sustainable development strategy , focusing on mobilizing internal capital to finance green credit. Nam A Bank places strong emphasis on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), advancing financial inclusion, and promoting and contributing to long-term socio-economic sustainability.For more information: namabank.com.vnAbout MoneyGramMoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. MoneyGram spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong and high-performing corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for four consecutive years.MoneyGram Media Contactmedia@moneygram.com[Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam] [Ngày 9 tháng 9 năm 2025] – MoneyGram, mạng lưới thanh toán toàn cầu hàng đầu dành cho người tiêu dùng, doanh nghiệp và cộng đồng, hôm nay đã công bố hợp tác với Nam A Bank, một trong những ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần đầu tiên tại Việt Nam.Thông qua quan hệ đối tác này, khách hàng MoneyGram trên toàn thế giới giờ đây có thể gửi tiền về Việt Nam cho người thân nhận tiền mặt bằng đồng Việt Nam và đô la Mỹ tại bất kỳ chi nhánh nào trong số 250 chi nhánh của Nam A Bank trên toàn quốc. Người gửi có thể thực hiện chuyển khoản qua MoneyGram Online hoặc đến bất kỳ chi nhánh nào trong số gần 500.000 điểm bán lẻ MoneyGram trên toàn cầu.Ông Ahmed Aly, Giám đốc Khu vực Trung Đông, Nam Á và Châu Á Thái Bình Dương của MoneyGram, cho biết: “Chúng tôi liên tục tìm kiếm và mở rộng mạng lưới của MoneyGram thông qua các đối tác ngân hàng uy tín tại Việt Nam để đáp ứng nhu cầu của cộng đồng người Việt Nam và kiều bào trên toàn cầu. Nam A Bank cung cấp các giải pháp chuyển tiền toàn diện tại Việt Nam, bao gồm dịch vụ nhận tiền mặt tiện lợi và ngân hàng di động cho khách hàng. Việc hợp tác với Nam A Bank có thể tăng cường hơn nữa sự hỗ trợ của chúng tôi cho sự phát triển của lĩnh vực chuyển tiền tại Việt Nam và phục vụ khách hàng trên toàn thế giới”.Sự hợp tác này được xây dựng dựa trên mối quan hệ đối tác của MoneyGram với nhiều tổ chức tài chính khác nhau tại Việt Nam, bổ sung hàng trăm địa điểm vào mạng lưới gần 5.000 điểm bán lẻ trên toàn quốc.Ông Võ Hoàng Hải - Phó Tổng Giám đốc Nam A Bank, chia sẻ: “Nam A Bank rất hân hạnh được hợp tác với MoneyGram để mở rộng phạm vi hoạt động, phát triển trên thị trường thanh toán xuyên biên giới năng động này. Việc hình thành quan hệ đối tác chiến lược này càng củng cố cam kết của Nam A Bank trong việc thúc đẩy hòa nhập tài chính và mở rộng khả năng tiếp cận các dịch vụ chuyển tiền quốc tế nhanh chóng, an toàn và tiện lợi cho mọi khách hàng. Sự hợp tác này không chỉ thúc đẩy sự phát triển của các giải pháp thanh toán xuyên biên giới mà còn tăng cường khả năng kết nối và phục vụ cộng đồng toàn cầu với hơn 6 triệu Việt kiều.”Theo VietnamPlus1, ước tính có khoảng 16 tỷ USD kiều hối được gửi về Việt Nam vào năm 2024. Để đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng tăng về các dịch vụ xuyên biên giới đáng tin cậy, MoneyGram cam kết tiếp tục mở rộng mạng lưới trên toàn quốc.Ông Hà Huy Cường, Phó Tổng giám đốc Ngân hàng Nam Á cùng ông Vijay Poduval, Giám đốc Kinh doanh MoneyGram khu vực Đông Nam Á.Giới thiệu về Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Nam ÁNgân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Nam Á (Nam A Bank), được thành lập năm 1992, là một trong những ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần đầu tiên tại Việt Nam. Nam A Bank không ngừng mở rộng mạng lưới chi nhánh và nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ. Ngân hàng theo đuổi chiến lược phát triển bền vững, tập trung huy động nguồn vốn nội bộ để tài trợ cho tín dụng xanh. Nam A Bank đặc biệt chú trọng hỗ trợ các doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ (SME), thúc đẩy tài chính toàn diện, đồng thời thúc đẩy và đóng góp vào sự bền vững kinh tế - xã hội lâu dài.Thông tin chi tiết: namabank.com.vnGiới thiệu về MoneyGramMoneyGram kết nối thế giới bằng cách giúp việc chuyển tiền xuyên biên giới trở nên liền mạch, tiết kiệm chi phí và an toàn cho tất cả mọi người. Mỗi năm, công ty phục vụ hơn 50 triệu người tại hơn 200 quốc gia và vùng lãnh thổ. MoneyGram hiện diện trên toàn cầu với hơn 2.000 nhân viên tại 36 quốc gia, đại diện cho hơn 75 quốc tịch. Có trụ sở chính tại Dallas, Texas và nổi tiếng với văn hóa doanh nghiệp mạnh mẽ và hiệu suất cao trên toàn cầu, MoneyGram đã được vinh danh là đơn vị nhận giải thưởng Top Workplaces USA trong bốn năm liên tiếp.

